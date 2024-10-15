Kamala Harris’ Town Hall with Charlamagne Tha God Delivers, According To Xitter

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Harris links Trump saying he’ll terminate the Constitution to his racism: “Most of those amendments, one thing or another was about a movement by Black people to ensure we’d be equally protected under the law.” pic.twitter.com/k8OQaSYOWY October 15, 2024

Jon Cooper, a former strategist for former President Barack Obama, lauded Harris’ appearance and the networks’ airing for a broader audience. “ I was very happy to see that both CNN and MSNBC carried Kamala Harris ’ national radio town hall event, moderated by Charlemagne tha God,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “It was one of her best interviews ever.”