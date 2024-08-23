Kamala Harris’ DNC Speech Makes Social Media Users Euphoric

Kamala Harris’ speech at the Democratic National Convention brought the crowd to a fever pitch, and social media users matched the energy. On Thursday (August 22), Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination to be their presidential candidate with a speech that inspired the audience at the party’s national convention in Chicago, Illinois as well as those on social media who tuned in. She took the stage bedecked in a smart midnight blue pantsuit to a standing ovation that lasted a little over two minutes.

Smiling widely, Harris plunged into her speech, detailing her background and honoring her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris (as her sister Maya Harris did in her remarks beforehand) and her journey from her Oakland, California roots through to her career. “On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America,” she said, spurring the crowd into raucous cheers. She would soon turn to blasting the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump , calling him an “unserious man” and referencing Project 2025 with one of the key lines from her campaign: “But America — we are not going back.”She continued: “As a part of his Project 2025 agenda, Trump and his allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion, and enact a nationwide abortion ban. Simply put, they are out of their minds.” It was the entryway to her detailing the policies her administration would enact once she is elected.Harris also spoke on the tense topic of the war in Gaza, supporting Israel but firmly endorsing a ceasefire in addition to expressing her support for the Palestinian people. She ended by saying: “Let’s get out there, let’s fight for it, let’s get out there, let’s vote for it. And together, let us write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told.”

Social media wasn’t shy in expressing their joy at Harris’ remarks, with many responding to her attacks on Trump and her calls for unity and democracy in addition to sharing artwork with one of the slogans inspired by the convention, “Yes We Can.” In a post on X, formerly Twitter, one user noted the speech’s immediate impact: “Trump got on the phone to Fox immediately.”

Check out the responses to Harris’ DNC Speech below.