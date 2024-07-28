Jonathan Majors Trends As Xitter Reacts to MCU Villain Switch
Jonathan Majors Trends As Xitter Reacts To Him Being Officially Replaced As MCU’s Next Supervillain
Welp, needless to say Jonathan Majors may be staying away from social media for a while. The rising talent was all set to be the next supervillain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His role as “Kang The Conqueror” was going to be the biggest role of his career, as the next few phases of the MCU was going to be centered around building him up as the next Thanos-like threat to the Avengers. After his appearances in the Loki TV series and the film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, everything was set. Unfortunately, that all changed last December. Majors was convicted of reckless assault and harassment in a well-publicized domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend. Marvel Studios quickly responded by firing Majors just two hours after the verdict was read. And just like that, the fate of the next phase of the MCU was in limbo…that was, until Saturday.
The NEW Mega Villain In The MCU = A Familiar FaceAt Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that the next two Avengers films will be reworked to focus on another legendary supervillain, Doctor Doom. Reported by Variety, the 5th film, originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has now been renamed Avengers: Doomsday with a May 2026 release. That will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027. And as if THAT wasn’t enough, we are then hit with the news that Majors has been replaced as MCU’s “Big Bad” by perhaps the biggest star in the whole saga: the returning Robert Downey Jr. It’s bad enough that you get replaced in what would’ve been the biggest moment in anyone’s Hollywood career…but to be replaced by the guy who played IRON MAN?! That had to sting a little. While, thankfully, Majors is in a better place nowadays (especially with Meagan Good on his arm), folks on X (formerly Twitter) just couldn’t help but to comment and crack their jokes at his expense.
Check out some of the brouhaha in the gallery below!
Jonathan Majors Trends As Xitter Reacts To Him Being Officially Replaced As MCU’s Next Supervillain was originally published on hiphopnc.com
