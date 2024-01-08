Jonathan Majors “Shocked” Following Guilty Verdict, Compares Meagan Good To Coretta Scott King, Social Media Reacts

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

The actor sat with ABC journalist Linsey Davis on Monday’s episode of Good Morning America to tell his side of the story, saying he was “absolutely shocked and afraid” at how a jury of his peers ruled against him.

“I’m standing there, and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?” Majors said.

He was convicted of reckless assault and harassment but cleared of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Davis reiterates that he had no intent to injure her but asks him if he agrees he was reckless.

“I was reckless with her heart, not her body,” Majors responds.

Later, he talks about his regrets from that night and wishes he removed himself from the situation.

“I wouldn’t have picked her up. I wouldn’t have put her back in the car. I wouldn’t have tried to keep her in the car. I would have gotten out of that car and ran. Immediately,” Majors said.

He admits that he knew the relationship was toxic months before things came to a head but says he was scared to leave the dangerous situation.

“I loved Grace,” he said. “Our relationship was not healthy, and that began to reveal itself over time.

He refutes the idea that he caused the head and finger injury Jabbari suffered that night and said he’s “never hit a woman” and remains steadfast with the narrative that he has no idea how she got hurt.

“I wish to god I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it,” he said.

Aside from speaking about the outcome of his court case, the interview was also the first time he spoke about his new relationship with actress Meagan Good, adding, “She’s an angel. She’s held me down.”

He even likened Good to Coretta Scott King, a reference that caught him a lot of flack after using it with Jabbari.

While Majors also suffered professionally after the ruling with Marvel firing him, he remains hopeful he’ll return to acting soon.

“I pray I do,” Majors said. “But it’s God’s plan and God’s timing.”

See how social media is reacting to Majors breaking his silence below.

Jonathan Majors “Shocked” Following Guilty Verdict, Compares Meagan Good To Coretta Scott King, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com