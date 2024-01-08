Jonathan Majors Makes First Appearance Since Guilty Verdict, Mentions Coretta Scott King As X Clowns

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors made his first appearance since his 2023 domestic violence trial that ended in the celebrated actor being found guilty by the jury of two misdemeanors. Sitting with ABC News Live, Jonathan Majors spoke about the verdict, his feelings in the aftermath, and once more evoked the name of the late Coretta Scott King has fans on X piling on the jokes.

Jonathan Majors, 34, explained during the chat with ABC News Life that he was shocked by the verdict and believed that his defense team compiled enough evidence to sway things in his favor. The interview, which went live Monday (January 8) was promoted heavily throughout the weekend with edited clips that certainly drummed up interest in the full discussion.

Majors did say that his relationship with Grace Jabbari was not ideal and that the pair had their clashes but claims he’s never physically abused her. During the trial, it came out the Majors expected Jabbari to embody the class and grace of Coretta Scott King, the wife of slain civil rights leader, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Some of the details of the trial, which revealed that Majors expected Jabbari, who is white, to embody Scott King’s image, garnered plenty of reactions on X, formerly Twitter, and now comments are exploding on the social media network once more. In the ABC interview, Majors said of his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, that she is his “Coretta” and that she held him down.

As one can imagine, the reactions to Majors expressing that thought and how earnest he appeared during the interview have sparked the jokes to fly on X. We’ve got reactions to the Jonathan Majors interview and the Coretta Scott King comparison below.

