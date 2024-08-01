Jonathan Majors Reacts To MCU Ditching Kang For Dr. Doom
Jonathan Majors “Heartbroken” Over Fumbling The Marvel Bag After Seeing Robert Downey Jr. Takeover As Dr. Doom
Jonathan Majors has finally broken his silence about losing his Marvel Studios gig. The actor revealed how he was feeling after seeing Robert Downey Jr. make his triumphant return to the universe he built, the MCU, and secure a tremendous bag to the play Marvel Studios’ next big bad, Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, officially putting to bed Major’ Kang The Conqueror. Speaking with TMZ, Majors revealed he was “heartbroken” after Marvel Studios announced its latest casting decision at San Diego Comic-Con. Majors’ Kang was set to play a significant role in this current phase after making his MCU debut in Loki season 1, then starring in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quatumania. That all came to a halt after Majors was convicted of assaulting his now ex-girlfriend, and Marvel Studios kicked him to the curb. “Yeah, heartbroken,” Majors told the celebrity gossip site after being asked how he felt about RDJ taking over the villain role in the upcoming Avengers films. “Come on, yeah, of course. I love him. I love Kang.”
Jonathan Majors “Heartbroken” Over Fumbling The Marvel Bag After Seeing Robert Downey Jr. Takeover As Dr. Doom was originally published on hiphopwired.com
