Jonathan Majors “Heartbroken” Over Fumbling The Marvel Bag After Seeing Robert Downey Jr. Takeover As Dr. Doom

As expected, users on X, formerly Twitter, had plenty to say since the recasting decision. Some are still putting on their capes for Majors. “ Can we as black men agree to stop repeating the lies about Jonathan Majors ??? He did not “fumble” anything. A racist white woman named Grace Jabbari weaponized a racist criminal justice system to ruin Jonathan Majors life with obvious falsehoods. Stop lying about that man,” one post on X read. The actor expressed optimism about returning as Kang said, “If that’s what the fans want, if that’s what Marvel wants, let’s roll.”We doubt that will happen. Majors also talked about Ezra Miller, RDJ receiving second chances in their careers.As expected, users on X, formerly Twitter, had plenty to say since the recasting decision. Some are still putting on their capes for Majors. “Others do not feel bad for him at all, and he compares his situation to Ezra Miller and RDJ. “This is so misleading Ezra DID NOT get another shot. His movie was already filmed so DC(not Marvel/Disney) decided to still release it and not lose money. RDJ issues were over 20 years ago. Iron man was his redemption role and that came years after his mishaps,” another post read. Welp. You can see more reactions below.

Jonathan Majors has finally broken his silence about losing his Marvel Studios gig.The actor revealed how he was feeling after seeing Robert Downey Jr. make his triumphant return to the universe he built, the MCU, and secure a tremendous bag to the play Marvel Studios’ next big bad, Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, officially putting to bed Major’ Kang The Conqueror.Speaking with TMZ, Majors revealed he was “heartbroken” after Marvel Studios announced its latest casting decision at San Diego Comic-Con. Majors’ Kang was set to play a significant role in this current phase after making his MCU debut in Loki season 1, then starring in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quatumania.That all came to a halt after Majors was convicted of assaulting his now ex-girlfriend, and Marvel Studios kicked him to the curb. “Yeah, heartbroken,” Majors told the celebrity gossip site after being asked how he felt about RDJ taking over the villain role in the upcoming Avengers films. “Come on, yeah, of course. I love him. I love Kang.”