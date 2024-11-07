Joel Embiid Suspended 3 Games After Shoving Journalist, Social Media Debates Punishment

Joel Embiid Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Journalist
Joel Embiid’s health has long hampered Philadelphia Sixers fans and has escalated to a physical altercation and a suspension. The Sixers star got into an altercation with a member of the media and is now benched for three games, according to the NBA. “Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, said in a statement. “While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.” According to ESPN, after the Sixers lost 124-107 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, Embiid got into a heated battle with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes. In a recent column, Hayes wrote about Embiid’s lack of winning during his NBA tenure, but in the same breath, mentioned his dead brother, Arthur, who passed away in a car accident his rookie year. “He often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother, who tragically died in an automobile accident when Embiid was in his first year as a 76er. Well, in order to be great at your job, you first have to show up for work. Embiid has been great at just the opposite,” Hayes wrote in the since-deleted article. In the locker room after the loss, Embiid approached Hayes, and they engaged in a short back-and-forth. According to PHLY Sports‘ Kyle Neubeck. Embidd told Hayes, “The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I’m going to have to … live with the consequences.” Hayes attempted to apologize, but Embiid didn’t accept it, adding, “That’s not the f-cking first time.” Embiid eventually shoved Hayes in the shoulder, and the team’s public relations chief intervened before the situation escalated. The Sixers are currently 1-6, and Embiid’s absence from the lineup has led to a frustrating beginning to the season. Now, he also missed Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Friday vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, and Sunday’s Charlotte Hornets. Embiid makes his season debut next Tuesday in Philadelphia against the New York Knicks. See how social media is responding to Embiids early season drama below.
