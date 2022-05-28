Joe Budden Interviews Isaiah Rashad, Sex Tape Leak Discussed

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Budden was one of the few public figures who stood up for Isaiah Rashad after a reported sex tape leak. The retired rapper and podcast host sat down with the TDE artist as the pair discussed sexual fluidity and more.

Joe Budden and Isaiah Rashad Cover It All

Budden teased clips of the interview via social media, with many remarking that too much would be made of the leaked footage. Others even suggested that Budden was the wrong man for the job despite his earlier defense of Rashad. As it stands, the conversation made its debut on Friday (May 27) and the topic of the sex tape was all but unavoidable.

“I’d say I’m sexually fluid,” Rashad said. “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but basically, like, I’m not in full control of, when I walk into a room, of who I’m attracted to.”

Many on Twitter took note that Budden read sexual fluidity the same as being sexually promiscuous, slamming the host for misrepresenting Rashad’s words. That said, it appeared that Rashad displayed some comfort in speaking with Budden and the conversation flowed easily.

Rashad also revealed in the interview that he’s dating currently someone and referred to the person as “she” without naming names. He went on to say that his romantic partner helped him through the leak ordeal.

“Luckily, I date someone who has a similar understanding of themselves in that way. She’s putting me on to a lot of stuff I didn’t even understand,” Rashad shared.

Budden did ask if Rashad would pursue legal action to which he said he’s deciding to leave the matter alone.

The interview was a full-circle moment after Rashad opened his explosive Coachella set with a video collage featuring Budden supporting him after the leak.

On Twitter, the reactions to Joe Budden and Isaiah Rashad’s conversation were a mixed bag. Some praised Budden’s interviewing style while others felt that the host fumbled the ball at points. Check out those comments below.

