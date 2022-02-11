Jazmine Sullivan Drops ‘Heaux Tales, Mo’Tales: The Deluxe’ & Twitter Reacts To “Issa’s Tale”

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Jazmine Sullivan had an amazing 2021 with her last project Heaux Tales enjoying well-deserved praise and Grammy Awards nominations to boot. On Friday (Feb. 11), the Philadelphia songstress delivered the deluxe edition of the release titled Heaux Tales, Mo’Tales: The Deluxe, and Twitter is especially fond of the “Issa’s Tale” interlude.

Featuring the all-star talent that is Issa Rae, “Issa’s Tale” follows the format of interludes from the previous release with the subject sharing their own personal “heaux tales” experience. We won’t spoil it, but Rae’s description of a final encounter with an ex-boyfriend shipping off to foreign lands ends on a pretty humorous note.

To that end, fans on Twitter have zeroed in on this particular interlude partly because it feels like something pulled from the script pages of Rae’s popular Insecure series, which just wrapped as a series recently. Perhaps folks are still jonesing for some shenanigans that made the show a massive hit.

The album can be found at your preferred DSPs by following this link.

Check out the reactions to Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, Mo’Tales: The Deluxe drop, and “Issa’s Tale” below. We also included Sullivan’s Heaux Tales Tour dates.

Tue Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Thu Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Tue Feb 22 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Wed Feb 23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Fri Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sat Feb 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Summit

Wed Mar 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Mar 04 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Mar 06 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Mar 08 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Mar 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sun Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Mar 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Thu Mar 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Fri Mar 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Sun Mar 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Wed Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Fri Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 27 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Tue Mar 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Wed Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

