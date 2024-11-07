Listen Live
Close
Sports

Jayson Tatum Says He'll Do "What The F-ck I Want To Do" When Asked About Olympic Benching Reaction

Jayson Tatum Says He’ll Do “What The F-ck I Want To Do” When Asked About Olympic Benching Reaction

Published on November 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

Three months after the Paris Olympic Games, basketball fans continue to be dragged into the argument about Jayson Tatum’s limited minutes. Mind you, the USA won the gold medal, but that didn’t stop fans from circling the Boston Celtics’ first game against the Golden State Warriors on their calendar because it’d be his first reunion with Olympic head coach Steve Kerr since.

Related Stories

Plus, with the Warriors and Celtics only losing one game each, it was a must-watch that didn’t disappoint in the Bay Area’s 118-112 win. The Warriors clinched a close fourth quarter with a clutch three-pointer from Buddy Hield, and despite Tatum’s 32-point performance, it was the post-game interview that showed his true competitive nature.
He was asked about getting benched in the Paris Olympics and kept it honest. “People want me to be louder, people want me to be meaner, whatever. One thing about Jayson is — I’m always going to do what the f-ck I want to do,” he said. He adds that people wanting him to react or respond differently come from good places, but they’re not in his shoes. He adds that his demeanor of “not giving a f-ck” comes from the success he’s seen and his age. After Kerr and Tatum’s first reunion since the games, Kerr also got questioned about the benching– after he was greeted with loud boos upon entering the TD Garden.
Kerr admits that it wasn’t personal, but with such a stacked team, he had to make tough decisions, which means some guys didn’t get a ton of minutes in certain games, like Embiid in the game against South Sudan. But he has no regrets because it earned America its fifth straight Gold Medal. “Do I have any regrets? We’re just committed to winning, and we won the gold medal. So I didn’t give it a whole lot of thought, other than I didn’t enjoy not playing Jayson,” he admitted.
See how social media is reacting to the Kerr-Tatum controversy months later below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Jayson Tatum Says He’ll Do “What The F-ck I Want To Do” When Asked About Olympic Benching Reaction was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close