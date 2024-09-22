Janet Jackson Disappoints Fans After Saying She “Heard’ VP Kamala Harris’ Dad Is White

Janet Jackson Questions Kamala Harris' Race, Fans React
Kamala Harris. Janet, are you serious? That was the collective sentiment across social media when excerpts from a recent interview with The Guardian hit timelines. Echoing blatant and easily debunked disinformation that questions Kamala Harris’ race, claiming she “heard” that the current Vice President of the United States is not a Black woman. Disgraced former president Donald Trump first presented a ridiculous notion she “turned Black” back in July to gain political favor with Black voters because she was previously “only promoting Indian heritage.” During an interview at the NABJ, Trump also said, “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black.”Janet Jackson fans are unhappy with the iconic pop star after she made some interesting comments about Vice President
Janet Jackson Played Her Self Big TimeThe Guardian published the comments in the interview on Saturday. They were given access to Jackson as she continues to promote her latest tour across Europe. She is also set to begin a residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in December. The interviewer says she asked Janet the question because she sang about wanting to “break the color lines” in her 1989 smash hit “Rhythm Nation and wanted to know Jackson’s view on the potential of having Kamala Harris becoming the first Black woman to become POTUS. “Well, you know what they supposedly said?” Jackson said, “She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.” The interviewer then corrected Jackson by noting the fact that Harris does have Indian heritage and is also Black. “[Harris’] father’s white,” Jackson said in the interview. “That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.” It is widely known that VP Harris’ father, Donald Harris, is a Black man.
The Common Sentiments On Social Media Is Disappointment In Janet JacksonSocial media was immediately disappointed with Jackson for regurgitating debunked QAnon talking points and wondered where the musician was getting her information. “The Janet Jackson thing really illustrates how damaging disinformation is. If you can look at Kamala Harris and with a straight face think she has a white parent… I don’t know what to say. Phenotype aside, what white and Indian person gets regular silk presses??,” a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Emmy-award-winning TV host Brandon Pope wrote on X, “We have a misinformation crisis in America. And it’s been created and fueled with intention to sow distrust. It’s unfortunate to hear such a high profile person like Janet Jackson parroting it, but it’s a reminder of how far reaching it can get.” Janet Jackson and her team have not responded to the fallout from the interview; until that day comes, you can see reactions in the gallery below.
