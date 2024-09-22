Janet Jackson Disappoints Fans After Saying She “Heard’ VP Kamala Harris’ Dad Is White

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Janet Jackson Played Her Self Big Time

Guardian published the comments in the interview on Saturday. They were given access to Jackson as she continues to promote her latest tour across Europe. She is also set to begin a residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in December

The Common Sentiments On Social Media Is Disappointment In Janet Jackson

The

Janet

Jackson

thing really illustrates how damaging disinformation is. If you can look at Kamala Harris and with a straight face think she has a white parent…

I don’t know what to say. Phenotype aside, what white and Indian person gets regular silk presses??,” a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

We have a misinformation crisis in America. And it’s been created and fueled with intention to sow distrust. It’s unfortunate to hear such a high profile person like

Janet

Jackson

parroting it, but it’s a reminder of how far reaching it can get.”