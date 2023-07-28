James Harden Catches Stray Social Media Bullets in ‘Best SG in NBA’ Debate

James Harden is undoubtedly one of the best Shooting Guards in NBA history. Harden has built his name up to stand the test of time, being remembered forever with his stylish eurostep, unguardable crossover and trademarked step-back jumpshot. Harden has a lengthy NBA list of accomplishments that stacks up next to the best of ’em. One of the pivotal pieces needed to give him leverage in the ‘greatest ever’ conversation, alike many other NBA greats, is winning an NBA Championship.
But without a Championship, Harden has still found his way into the ‘best shooting guard ever’ conversation. ESPN took to social media to find out in what order do these three al-time great NBA shooting guards rank between Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson, and James Harden. ”
"The disrespect on harden is crazy" read one commented
