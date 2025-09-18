It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Here Are 12 Delicious Houston Deals & Discounts

National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated every year on September 18th, and while no one knows exactly who started it, one thing is clear—Americans were more than happy to join in! The cheeseburger itself has a fun, somewhat debated history. Some say it was invented in the 1920s when a teenage cook in Pasadena, California, plopped a slice of cheese on a sizzling burger just to see how it tasted.

TRENDING: Three Bodies Found in Houston Bayous This Week

TRENDING: Cardi B Coming to Houston Area Walmart Sept. 23

Americans really love their cheeseburgers. In fact, it’s estimated that over 50 billion burgers are eaten in the U.S. each year, and a huge chunk of those come topped with gooey, melted cheese. Whether it’s American, cheddar, Swiss, or even blue cheese, there’s a version for everyone. On National Cheeseburger Day, restaurants across the country celebrate with deals, freebies, and mouthwatering new creations—giving burger fans the perfect excuse to indulge. It’s not just food; it’s a cheesy, beefy symbol of American comfort and joy!

Scroll below and check out some delicious deals happening today in H-Town.