It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Here Are 12 Delicious Houston Deals & Discounts

National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated every year on September 18th, and while no one knows exactly who started it, one thing is clear—Americans were more than happy to join in! The cheeseburger itself has a fun, somewhat debated history. Some say it was invented in the 1920s when a teenage cook in Pasadena, California, plopped a slice of cheese on a sizzling burger just to see how it tasted.
Americans really love their cheeseburgers. In fact, it’s estimated that over 50 billion burgers are eaten in the U.S. each year, and a huge chunk of those come topped with gooey, melted cheese. Whether it’s American, cheddar, Swiss, or even blue cheese, there’s a version for everyone. On National Cheeseburger Day, restaurants across the country celebrate with deals, freebies, and mouthwatering new creations—giving burger fans the perfect excuse to indulge. It’s not just food; it’s a cheesy, beefy symbol of American comfort and joy!
Scroll below and check out some delicious deals happening today in H-Town.
1. Trill Burgers
On September 18, 2022, the City of Houston officially declared it Trill Burgers Day—and fittingly, it lands on National Cheeseburger Day! To mark the occasion this year, Trill Burgers is giving away 100 FREE OG Combos to the first 100 guests at both locations.
2. Checkers LogoSource:Checkers
From Sept. 16-18, Checkers customers can get the signature Big Buford burger for just $3 at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.
3. McDonalds .50 Cent CheeseburgersSource:JReal
Mickey D’s is is getting in on the cheeseburger celebration by serving up double cheeseburgers for just 50 cents on their mobile app.
4. Burger King Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Drop 17 Percent As Sales DropSource:Getty
Royal Perks members get a free Bacon Cheeseburger with a $1 purchase.
5. Dairy QueenSource:Getty
Free Double Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger with any online or app order of $1 or more—September 15–19—for DQ Rewards members.
6. SmashBurgerSource:Getty
Any single burger for $4.99 on September 18—with code BURGERDAY25 in‐app or online.
7. Applebee’sSource:Getty
Classic Cheeseburgers (or variants) with fries for $8.99. Valid for dine‐in, online, or app orders.
8. Buffalo Wild WingsSource:Getty
Blazin’ Rewards members: buy one cheeseburger, get one free.
9. Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Happy National Cheeseburger Day! Grab a Wagyu Smash and get a scratch off—every ticket wins, and 10 lucky fans get free Hopdoddy burgers for a year!
Hurry before the golden tickets are gone.
10. Burger Bodega HTX
WAGYU SMASH BURGERS ARE BACK THIS THURSDAY (9/18) FOR NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY!!
11. Whataburger LogoSource:Whataburger
Free fries or onion rings of any size on Sept. 18 when they order the No. 5, the Bacon & Cheese Whataburger. Customers can claim their free side by ordering through the Whataburger app or online.
12. Shake ShackSource:Getty
