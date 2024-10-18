International Gin And Tonic Day Is Here, These Are My Top Gins For The Classic Drink

This weekend, International Gin and Tonic Day (October 19) will be celebrated around the world with those who imbibe surely having a glass of the classic cocktail. To add to the celebration, we’ll be sharing our favorite gins and tonics below in hopes that it’ll be a boost to your International Gin and Tonic Day as well. The origins of International Gin and Tonic Day are hard to pin down but according to a post on Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. This weekend, International Gin and Tonic Day (October 19) will be celebrated around the world with those who imbibe surely having a glass of the classic cocktail. To add to the celebration, we’ll be sharing our favorite gins and tonics below in hopes that it’ll be a boost to your International Gin and Tonic Day as well.The origins of International Gin and Tonic Day are hard to pin down but according to a post on Difford’s Guide , the day was established in 2010 in honor of the late Mary Edith Keyburn, who reportedly passed away on this day with a Gin and Tonic at her bedside. We did our best to try and nail down the source of the story but the details are vague at best.That said, October 19 will be an excuse to pour up a Gin and Tonic, one of the simplest cocktails ever and a great way to train one’s palette for gin. Already, I can hear the collective groan of people who believe they’re not fans of gin but as I always say, gin is far more versatile than most would give the spirit credit for. In my opinion, and I am really simplifying this so don’t flame me, gin is essentially vodka with delicious seasonings.I don’t want to nerd this out too much because I can do that on this topic but let’s understand the main gins that most would encounter in their drinking travels. London Dry would stand to be the most common of them and somewhat defines the category. The style lends itself to big flavors that mostly come from juniper but also other botanicals such as coriander, orange peel, lemon peel, and more. One thing to note is that while the name mentions London, the style of gin can be made anywhere Navy Strength, which gets its name due to British naval officers who were given a pint a day for rations, is an overproof or higher ABV version of gin typically made with the same botanicals found in London Dry. Then there is Old Tom, a gin that is slightly sweeter and sometimes briefly aged in barrels with the sweetness coming from an additional amount of licorice root, although it isn’t a style one would typically use for a Gin and Tonic. There are also more modern styles of gin made in Ireland, Scotland, Brazil, the United States, and beyond. The tenets are largely the same with producers using a neutral grain spirit and then flavored with a variety of botanicals that are local to each region but almost always feature juniper and sometimes Black pepper. For those who just can’t abide by the taste of gin, there are flavored and infused options out there but I don’t think any of those brands fit into the Gin and Tonic space so we’re skipping that lesson for another day. Below, I’ll share in alphabetical order my favorite gins to use for the Gin and Tonic, and also a handful of tonics that I feel will do the trick and are easily found in stores. If I missed one of your favorites, it’s probably because I haven’t tried it and there is a handy way to correct that. I didn’t add any aged or rested gins because I don’t think those work well with tonics.For now, get ready for International Gin and Tonic Day and enjoy the cocktail responsibly. As always, sip safely and surely. — Photo: Getty

1. Beefeater London Dry Gin Source: Beefeater This is the first gin I purchased as an adult and it took me a bit to learn how to appreciate it. After experiencing Beefeater in a Martini, I then had the brand with a Gin and Tonic and I understand now why Beefeater will always be within reach on my bar. Learn more here.

2. Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin Signature Serve Source: Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin As I noted above, gin can be made almost anywhere and the loose rules of gin give way to other regions and their unique methods to be applied to the spirit. I was introduced to Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin last year and it’s great neat and in cocktails. The botanical profile is typical of other gins except for the gunpowder tea, which gives this gin its name. Learn more here.

3. Hendrick's Source: Hendrick's When I first got into cocktails and gin bars, I stuck to one style but my curious mind led me to Hendrick’s after being wowed by its unique bottling. The OG version of Hendrick’s isn’t quite as sharp as London Dry with rose and cucumber dominating the profile but it makes for a smoker of a G&T. Learn more here.

4. Las Californias Source: Las Californias This is a tough choice here as Las Californias makes two great gins with unique concepts. I made a G&T with both the brand’s Citrico and Nativo expressions. Both gins embody Las Californias’ method of displaying botanicals from California and Mexico along the coastal border, and of the two, I can’t pick! I’d be here all day trying to explain the differences but I can say firmly that they both hold up well against the fizz. Learn more here

5. Nolet's Silver Dry Gin Source: nolet's The distillery behind the Ketel One brand dipped their toes into the premium gin market with Nolet’s Silver and we’re all the better for it. Made in the Netherlands and using one of the most unique botanical profiles ever for a gin, this is a softer and slightly sweeter gin but that doesn’t mean it can’t make a great G&T, because it does.

6. The Botanist Source: The Botanist The Bruichladdich Distillery is best known for its single malt Scotch Whisky but their foray into gin really takes the spirit to new levels. The Botanist is made with a whopping 31 botanicals, 22 of which are local to the island of Islay. To say this is a complex gin would be an understatement but it plays nicely in a great G&T and sips well on its own or over the rocks.

7. Betty Buzz Tonic Water Source: Betty Buzz Of the tonic waters I’ve featured in this roundup, Betty Buzz is the latest one I tried and enjoyed. It’s sweetened with agave and features quinine as many tonic waters do. It’s also a brand owned by Blake Lively, whose husband, Ryan Reynolds, owns Aviation Gin (I haven’t had Aviation in years and didn’t have any on hand or I would’ve tried that mix).



8. Fever Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water Source: Fever Tree There are some schools of thought that place Fever Tree’s line of tonic waters at the top of their list. I say it’s just one of my favorites and does a great job of enhancing the gin. It’s flavored with cinchona from the East Congo which is where the quinine comes from. Delightful stuff all around.

