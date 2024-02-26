97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

ICYMI: Drake & J. Cole’s Cleveland Concert Was FIRE

Drake and J. Cole brought their It’s All A Blur: Big As A What tour to Cleveland over the weekend and fans certainly didn’t leave Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse disappointed.

The tour was originally supposed to be in Cleveland for just one night. But after tickets quickly sold out, a second night was added. Depending on who you ask a third night probably would’ve sold out as well!

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite moments from the Drake and J. Cole concert in Cleveland!

Lil Durk, who was recently added to certain tour stops, opened the show. Durk ran through his biggest hits on center stage, bringing much-needed energy to a cold February Cleveland crowd.

Drake took over after that, going hit after hit for over 30 minutes. He touched every song any Drake fan would pay to see, often reaching back to joints from early in his career.

Drake also rocked a lot of his latest album For All The Dogs. He opened the show with the intro track Virginia Beach with fans at Rocket Mortgage crooning with the Toronto native word-for-word.

J. Cole eventually came out for a solo set, taking fans on a trip through most of his extensive catalog. Drizzy finally rejoined the party so the two could knock out their joint hits, including First Person Shooter, Evil Ways, and even the classic In The Morning.

Throughout the night Drake and J. Cole each shared many kind words for Cleveland. Drake kept lamenting how Cleveland and Ohio was one of the first places to fully embrace him as an artist. Cole echoed that sentiment repeatedly, giving fans a rare sense of appreciation that we don’t always see from major acts.

On Saturday, Drizzy showed love to Cleveland rappers Machine Gun Kelly and Doe Boy. On Sunday, Drake bigged up Z1079’s own DJ Steph Floss on his birthday!

So, did you make it to the show? Do you think two nights was enough!?

Drake promised that he’d make sure to visit Cleveland soon! So we’ll have to wait and see how true that is!

Check out some of our favorite moments from the Drake and J. Cole concert in Cleveland!

ICYMI: Drake & J. Cole’s Cleveland Concert Was FIRE was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com