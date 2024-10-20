Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Ceremony Best Moments
Iconic Moments: Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick & More Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The event returned to Cleveland, Ohio, the home of the Rock & Roll Museum for the first time since 2021. To be considered for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, an artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination. Check out some of the best moments from the ceremony below.
1. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Mary J. Blige speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
2. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Suzanne de Passe speaks onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
3. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Dave Chappelle speaks onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
4. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Inductee Q-Tip (2nd from R) of A Tribe Called Quest speaks onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
5. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Queen Latifah performs onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
6. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Queen Latifah, Tariq Trotter of the Roots, and Posdnuos perform onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
7. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Questlove of the Roots performs onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
8. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Spliff Star and Busta Rhymes perform onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
9. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Queen Latifah, Spliff Star, Common, Posdnuos, and Busta Rhymes perform onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
10. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Teyana Taylor speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
11. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Dionne Warwick and Jennifer Hudson perform onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
12. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Slash performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
13. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
14. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Jennifer Hudson poses in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
15. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Robert ‘Kool’ Bell and James J.T. Taylor of Kool & The Gang perform onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
16. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Chuck D speaks in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
17. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Inductees James J.T. Taylor and Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & The Gang speak onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
18. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Hakim Bell, Xavier Bell, Jurnie Bell, Robert ‘Kool’ Bell and Muhammad Bell attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
19. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Law Roach and Zendaya are seen backstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
20. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Inductee Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & The Gang performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
21. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Robert Bell of Kool & the Gang attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
22. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Ella Mai attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
23. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Vincent Mason and Kelvin Mercer attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
24. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Alexander “AE” Edwards and Cher attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
25. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: David “Lucky Daye” Brown attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
26. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Jelly Roll attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
27. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Luis Maldonado, Kelly Hansen, Rick Wills, Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Chris Frazier, Michael Bluestein, Jeff Pilson and Bruce Watson of Foreigner pose in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/2024 Getty Images)
28. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Busta Rhymes and Tom Morello attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
29. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Kelly Osbourne attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
30. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Dionne Warwick attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
31. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Kelvin Mercer, Questlove, Flavor Flav and Vincent Mason are seen backstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
32. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Chuck D, Dionne Warwick and Flavor Flav are seen backstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
33. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Zendaya attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
34. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Busta Rhymes attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
35. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Flavor Flav and Willie “Prophet” Stiggers attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
36. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Cher and Dua Lipa perform onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
37. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Mary J. Blige attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
