Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Ceremony Best Moments

Iconic Moments: Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick & More Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Published on October 20, 2024

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

    In the words of Kool & The Gang, October 19th, 2024, turned into a “Celebration” as the legendary group, along with Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, and more, were honored at the 39th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Chuck D, Method Man, Dr. Dre, Dave Chappelle, and Zendaya were among the celebrities who presented this iconic class into the Rock Hall.
Kool & The Gang, Blige, and Tribe were inducted in the performer category along with Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, and Ozzy Osbourne. Musical Excellence Award honorees included Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield. Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton received the Musical Influence Award. Motown executive Suzanne de Passe became only the fifth woman to receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.   The tributes at the Rock Hall are normally amazing, and this year was no exception. Blige performed mostly during her tribute and was joined on stage by singers Lucky Daye and Ella Mai. It took a bit to get there, but in one of the most entertaining performances, Queen Latifah, Common, De La Soul, The Roots, and Busta Rhymes stole the show during Tribe's all-star tribute performance.   Teyana Taylor inducted music legend, Dionne Warwick. Taylor will play Warwick in an untitled biopic about the Grammy-winning music performer that is scheduled to start filming in late 2024. Warwick then joined fellow Grammy-winning singer Jennifer Hudson on stage for an amazing tribute performance of her own.

The event returned to Cleveland, Ohio, the home of the Rock & Roll Museum for the first time since 2021. To be considered for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, an artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination.
Check out some of the best moments from the ceremony below.

1. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Mary J. Blige speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

2. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Suzanne de Passe speaks onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 

3. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Dave Chappelle speaks onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 

4. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Inductee Q-Tip (2nd from R) of A Tribe Called Quest speaks onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

5. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Queen Latifah performs onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

6. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Queen Latifah, Tariq Trotter of the Roots, and Posdnuos perform onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

7. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Questlove of the Roots performs onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 

8. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Spliff Star and Busta Rhymes perform onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 

9. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Queen Latifah, Spliff Star, Common, Posdnuos, and Busta Rhymes perform onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 

10. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Teyana Taylor speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

11. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Dionne Warwick and Jennifer Hudson perform onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

12. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Slash performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

13. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

14. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Jennifer Hudson poses in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

15. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Robert ‘Kool’ Bell and James J.T. Taylor of Kool & The Gang perform onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

16. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Chuck D speaks in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

17. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Inductees James J.T. Taylor and Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & The Gang speak onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

18. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Hakim Bell, Xavier Bell, Jurnie Bell, Robert ‘Kool’ Bell and Muhammad Bell attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

19. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Law Roach and Zendaya are seen backstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

20. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Inductee Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & The Gang performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

21. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Robert Bell of Kool & the Gang attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

22. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Ella Mai attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

23. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Vincent Mason and Kelvin Mercer attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

24. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Alexander “AE” Edwards and Cher attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

25. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: David “Lucky Daye” Brown attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

26. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Jelly Roll attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

27. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Luis Maldonado, Kelly Hansen, Rick Wills, Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Chris Frazier, Michael Bluestein, Jeff Pilson and Bruce Watson of Foreigner pose in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/2024 Getty Images) 

28. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Busta Rhymes and Tom Morello attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

29. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Kelly Osbourne attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

30. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Dionne Warwick attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

31. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Kelvin Mercer, Questlove, Flavor Flav and Vincent Mason are seen backstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

32. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Chuck D, Dionne Warwick and Flavor Flav are seen backstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

33. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Zendaya attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

34. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Busta Rhymes attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

35. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Flavor Flav and Willie “Prophet” Stiggers attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

36. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Cher and Dua Lipa perform onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

37. 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Mary J. Blige attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) 

Iconic Moments: Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick & More Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

