Listen Live
Entertainment

Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

Published on June 25, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

Source: R1 / other

As Bossman Dlow would say, “Wristpiece bling-blaow, neckpiece blizzard” & that’s how some of your favorite rappers came to Birthday Bash ATL 2024. The amount of ice worn in State Farm Arena on June 22nd was absurd. Check up on your friend who was sitting on floor level because Rob49’s Vulture Island chain may have made them go blind! ATL had to be in the building when Killer Mike hit the stage with that huge chain, we know he’s still icing his neck from all that weight.

Check out the full recap below of your favorite rapper putting that ish on & staying iced out!

RELATED: ‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

RELATED: Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

Source:other

2.

Source:other

3.

Source:other

4.

Source:other

5.

Source:other

6.

Source:other

7.

Source:other

8.

Source:other

9.

Source:other

10.

Source:other

11.

Source:other

12.

Source:other

13.

Source:other

14.

Source:other

15.

Source:other

16.

Source:other

17.

Source:other

18.

Source:other

19.

Source:other

20.

Source:other

21.

Source:other

22.

Source:other

23.

Source:other
More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards 55 items
News

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Local

Three Texas Artists Make XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

Pastor Keion
News

Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson Talk Viral ShadeRoom Clip, Life in the Public Eye + More

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close