Meet The Winner Of The #IAmTheDream979 Contest!

After a week of voting, we finally have a winner for our #IAmTheDream contest! To celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy, we asked would-be hopefuls to drop bars based on creativity, impact and MLK’s vision.

We ran through a group of initial finalists, plus 18 additional submissions from across the city and when the dust settled, Gemini Shyy took home the top prize of $5,000!

Second place went to Devante Hunterwho won $3,500 and third place was PA The Writer, who earned $1,500.

Watch the winning freestyles below.