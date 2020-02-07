CLOSE
#iamthedream979 , devante hunter , gemini shyyy
HomeContests

Meet The Winner Of The #IAmTheDream979 Contest!

Posted 16 hours ago

I Am The Dream Contest

Source: Avery Green / Avery Green

After a week of voting, we finally have a winner for our #IAmTheDream contest! To celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy, we asked would-be hopefuls to drop bars based on creativity, impact and MLK’s vision.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

We ran through a group of initial finalists, plus 18 additional submissions from across the city and when the dust settled, Gemini Shyy took home the top prize of $5,000!

Second place went to Devante Hunterwho won $3,500 and third place was PA The Writer, who earned $1,500.

Watch the winning freestyles below.

1.

2. @geminishyyy

3. @darkskindevante

Latest
New Jersey High School Basketball Coach Catches Fade…
 11 hours ago
02.07.20
Common, Chance The Rapper Named 2020 NBA All-Star…
 12 hours ago
02.07.20
CBS This Morning
Oprah Says Gayle King Has Received Death Threats…
 13 hours ago
02.07.20
Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Went In On…
 16 hours ago
02.07.20
We Lit: 5 Of The Blackity, Blackest Moments…
 17 hours ago
02.07.20
15 items
Jay Electronica Promises New LP In 40 Days
 19 hours ago
02.07.20
Kobe Bryant during an appearance on ABC&apos;s Jimmy Kimmel Live!&apos;
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 Basketball Jersey Retired By…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Gayle King Responds To Kobe Bryant Backlash, Hurls…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Future Paying For Son’s Legal Defense In Georgia…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Karrine Steffans Is Pregnant
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Chris Rock Stars In New Trailer To ‘Saw’…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
How Much Should You Tip For A Beauty…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Badussy? Erykah Badu Plans To Sell Incense With…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
11 items
Gayle King Dragged for Using Kobe Bryant’s Sexual…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Kendrick Lamar Biography ‘The Butterfly Effect’ Slated For…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close