CLOSE
i am the dream
HomeContests

Meet The First 12 Finalists For The ‘I Am The Dream’ Contest

Posted 15 hours ago

We’ve narrowed it down to our first 12 finalists for the I Am The Dream contest where the winner will take home $5,000, the second prize winner will win $3,500 and third place will receive $1,500.

Congratulations to Martina MariePA The WriterD. NashYella FellaImanii MonroeH-Town TurkDevanteSteve StaplesFrank Lee100 VibesDwan Burden, and Carpe D on their freestyles! The winner will be revealed on February 7th, 2020.

Peep 11 of the 12 finalists below (and click on PA The Writer’s name) to check out his freestyle!

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Drops Bars Over A UGK &amp; Master P Classic With Her “After The AMAs” Freestyle [VIDEO]

RELATED: Watch KenTheMan’s XXL Freestyle [VIDEO]

RELATED: Meet The H-Town For Real Challenge Finalists #HTownForRealChallenge

1. Martina Marie

2. D. Nash

3. Yella Fella

4. Imanii Monroe

5. H-Town Turk

View this post on Instagram

#iamthedream979 @hardbodykiotti @979thebox @justinthelawyer @mcdonalds #htown #mlk #challenge #martinlutherkingjr #history #thegoat #thebest #thegreatest #whoomp #smoke #hiphopgod #kaws Hail Martin Luther King I just had a Martin Luther dream Everybody eating getting cream/1 Regardless of your ethnic background No matter how bad it sounds Everybody it's a Martin Luther Team/2 If only he could stream Or maybe throw a couple good meme's Then maybe people would really get to see/3 All the good knowledge for college I'm just here paying my homage Because without him I reallly wouldn't have a dream /4 How hard could it be? Network with cha neighbor lil patnah I done messed around and came up couple G's/5 The time you spend hating on the next man Could be your next plan but you so filled with jealousy/6 King say black and white babies playing hopscotch on the sidewalk is something that he wanna see/7 well we done surpassed that brown kids that are half black white kids that are half black lil homie that dream /8 Focus on your green, never be suppressed in this world, homie always stay loyal to your queen/9 If you know what I mean, if you don't, cool left right left right like a jar head marine/10 It ain't all what it seems, Htown Turk on the scene, tell em what they need to hear and I'm mean/11 I ain't tripping give me 3500 on the cool for this contest Yotti and I'll leave WHOOMP/

A post shared by HTOWN TURK (@htownturk) on

6. Devante

7. Steve Staples

8. Frank Lee

9. 100 Vibes

10. Dwan Burden

11. Carpe D

Latest
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 8 hours ago
01.29.20
11 itemsI Am The Dream 979 Contest
Meet The First 12 Finalists For The ‘I…
 15 hours ago
01.29.20
Team Roc Exposes Terrible Conditions Of Mississippi’s Parchman…
 15 hours ago
01.29.20
10 items
Popeyes Is Selling Its Own Ivy Park-Looking Merch…
 15 hours ago
01.29.20
Mendeecees Finally Released From Jail, Returns To Yandy…
 16 hours ago
01.29.20
Kobe Effect: T.I. Apologizes To Daughters, “Please Forgive…
 16 hours ago
01.29.20
BKN-LAKERS-WIZARDS-BRYANT-FOX
Rick Fox Says Family Was ‘Traumatized” By False…
 17 hours ago
01.29.20
15 items
Shaquille O’Neal’s Tearful Farewell To Kobe & Gianna…
 17 hours ago
01.29.20
Juice WRLD Had Around 2,000 Recorded Tracks At…
 22 hours ago
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
Shaquille O’Neal Hasn’t Eaten Or Slept Since Kobe…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
Bad Bunny Drops Heartfelt “6 Rings” Track In…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
Rapper Lexii Alijai’s Cause of Death Revealed
 2 days ago
01.28.20
Premiere Of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Arrivals
Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
11 items
These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close