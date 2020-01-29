Meet The First 12 Finalists For The ‘I Am The Dream’ Contest

We’ve narrowed it down to our first 12 finalists for the I Am The Dream contest where the winner will take home $5,000, the second prize winner will win $3,500 and third place will receive $1,500.

Congratulations to Martina Marie, PA The Writer, D. Nash, Yella Fella, Imanii Monroe, H-Town Turk, Devante, Steve Staples, Frank Lee, 100 Vibes, Dwan Burden, and Carpe D on their freestyles! The winner will be revealed on February 7th, 2020.

Peep 11 of the 12 finalists below (and click on PA The Writer’s name) to check out his freestyle!

