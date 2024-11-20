Houston Rockets 130 – Indiana Pacers 113 (Nov. 20th, 2024) Game Recap

(HOUSTON, TX) – The Indiana Pacers (6-9) lose their fourth consecutive road game in their 130-113 loss to the Houston Rockets (11-5) Wednesday night.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty The Indiana Pacers tonight did not have Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Ben Sheppard. Rick Carlisle elected to start Quenton Jackson for the first time in his career. It marked the sixth different starting lineup for the Pacers in 15 games. The first quarter was very back and forth and close for the most part. Houston and Indiana were tied with 7:26 remaining in the quarter at nine aside. The Rockets then outscored Indiana 7-2 after that to take a five-point advantage. Indiana would eventually draw within one with 1:15 left in the quarter courtesy of two Jarace Walker free throws. Houston proceeded to score seven straight points in forty-nine seconds to take its largest lead in the first quarter. After twelve minutes, Indiana trailed Houston 30-23. Fred VanVleet and Quenton Jackson each scored seven points in the first quarter to lead their respective teams. Indiana failed to convert all six three-point attempts in the quarter, turned it over seven times, and were out-rebounded by five in the period.

The Houston Comets To Return? Indiana was better offensive in the second quarter, but still struggled defensively in the period. The Pacers opened the quarter with the first five points to make it a two-point game after a Pascal Siakam layup. Indiana would eventually tie the game exactly halfway through the quarter at 40 with two free-throws from Siakam. Despite playing well in the quarter, the Pacers only had the lead once with a Tyrese Haliburton triple. With 5:08 remaining in the half, Indiana was ahead 43-42 and then Houston took over. Ime Udoka’s team outscored the Pacers 20-10 to lead 62-53 at intermission. Siakam went nuclear in the quarter for Indiana, scoring 16 points. Jabari Smith Jr. was Houston’s leading scorer in the quarter with 11 points. Siakam led all scorers with 19 first half points followed by Smith Jr. with 14 points and Alperen Sengun with 10 points. Indiana was 2/11 from three-point range in the half, out-rebounded by nine, and turned the ball over ten times.

The third quarter started swimmingly. Rick Carlisle's team trimmed its deficit to 68-65 after Bennedict Mathurin drilled a triple. Houston countered by outscoring Indiana 11-2 in the next 2:35 to push its advantage to 79-67. If you extended the run by Houston, the Rockets outscored the Pacers 26-8 in just over seven minutes. With 1:53 to go in the third, Smith Jr. splashed a three to make it 94-73. Indiana did not make ground on Houston the final 1:53. After thirty-six minutes, Houston's advantage was 98-77. Fred VanVleet led all scorers in the period with 11 points. Indiana's leading scorer was Jackson with 9 points. Indiana turned the ball over six times in the quarter and outscored by 10 points between three-pointers and free throws. Leading all scorers after three quarters was Smith Jr. with 23 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty With the game decided, Rick Carlisle elected to not play Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, or Tyrese Haliburton in the fourth quarter. Even though most of the bench players played the night with more heart, effort, and intensity, they still couldn’t make it interesting in the final quarter. They erupted for 36 points but gave up 32 points in the process. Indiana’s biggest deficit in the fourth quarter was 24 points with 6:07 left in the contest following a Sengun hook shot. The closest Indiana got in the final quarter of play was 13 points after a Jackson layup with 9:22 left in the quarter. Nothing else stood out, or was worth mentioning, in the final quarter. Houston was victorious tonight by defeating Indiana 130-113.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Alperen Sengun (31p, 12r), Jabari Smith Jr. (23p, 8r), Fred VanVleet (18p, 6a, 4s), Jalen Green (14p, 5a, 4r, 2s), and Tari Eason (11p, 9r, 6s). For Indiana, Quenton Jackson (24p, 3a, 2s), Pascal Siakam (21p, 4r), T.J. McConnell (17p, 4a), and Myles Turner (10p, 9r, 5b). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana’s nine-game winning streak against Houston has been snapped

Indiana has lost four consecutive road games Indiana’s longest road losing streak last year was four games

Indiana’s streak of games without the same leading scorer in back-to-back games has been extended to 14 games The NBA record is 24 consecutive games

Indiana is now 2-7 away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana’s 23 turnovers marked the second game with at least 20 turnovers Last season, Indiana did that five times

Indiana shot 63.9% on two-point shots (39/61) compared to 5/22 (22.7%) on three-pointers

In his first career start, Quenton Jackon scored a career high 24 points

Quenton Jackson, Pascal Siakam, and T.J. McConnell combined for 62 of Indiana’s 113

Tyrese Haliburton was held under 10 points for the fourth time this season Haliburton failed to score 10+ points six times in 69 games last season

Myles Turner’s 5 blocks are a season high

Pascal Siakam failed to record an assist for the fourth time since the start of the 2020 season

Alperen Sengun recorded his 12th double-double of the season

Alperen Sengun’s 31 points are a season high

Jabari Smith Jr.’s 23 points marked the third 20+ point game of the season

Tari Eason’s 6 steals marked a career high.