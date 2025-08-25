Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Ladies, it’s football season! That means every Sunday your man is glued to the TV, all day, and distracted during the week when games are on. But don’t worry, you don’t have to feel left out.
We have something for you to enjoy too!
We’re excited to show you these handsome NFL players from almost every team.. Whether you’re watching the game with your husband, boyfriend, or just enjoying it for yourself, these handsome athletes give you a whole new reason to look forward to football Sundays.
While your husband cheers for his team, you can enjoy the real MVPs
It’s your turn to have a little fun while the game is on!
1. Jalen Hurts
Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
2. Kyle Pitts
Tight end, Atlanta Falcons
3. CeeDee Lamb
Wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys
4. Jonathan Owens
Safety, Chicago Bears
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown
Wide Receiver, Detroit Lions
6. Shedeur Sanders
Quarterback, Cleveland Browns
7. CJ Stroud
Quarterback, Houston Texans
8. Joe Burrow
Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals
9. Shilo Sanders
Safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Maxx Crosby
Defensive End, Las Vegas Raiders
11. Lane Johnson
Offensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles
12. Zack Baun
Line backer, Philadelphia Eagles
13. Jessie Bates III
Safety, Atlanta Falcons
14. Dion Dawkins
Offensive Tackle, Buffalo Bills
15. Saquon Barkley
Running back, Philadelphia Eagles
16. Patrick Mahomes
Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
17. Nick Bosa
Defensive end, San Francisco 49ers
18. Justin Jefferson
Wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings
19. Travis Kelce
Tight end, Kansas City Chiefs
20. Tyreek Hill
Wide receiver, Miami Dolphins
21. Josh Allen
Quarterback, Buffalo Bills
22. Micah Parsons
Defensive end, Dallas Cowboys
23. DK Metcalf
wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers
24. Trent Williams
Offensive tackle, San Francisco 49ers
25. T.J. Watt
Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers
26. Russell Wilson
Quarterback, New York Giants
27. A.J. Brown
Wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles
28. Kirk Cousins
Quarterback, Atlanta Falcons
29. Cooper Kupp
Wide receiver, The Seahawks
30. Joe Mixon
Running back, Houston Texans
31. Justin Herbert
Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers
32. Tua Tagovailoa
Quarterback, Miami Dolphins
33. Darnell Mooney
Wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons
34. Chase Young
Defensive end, New Orleans Saints
35. Marvin Jones Jr.
Wide receiver, Detroit Lions
36. Bryce Young
Quarterback, Carolina Panthers
37. Terry McLaurin
Wide Receiver, Washington Commanders
38. Jameis Winston
Quarterback, New York Giants
