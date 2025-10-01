Listen Live
Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Published on October 1, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

We all know the phrase, “hot boy summer”, but NBA star Klay Thompson may have a hot boy fall, according to the internet.

NBA media day is in full tilt, and of course, the different media outlets want to know what work Klay has been putting in during the offseason. One beat writer was quick on his feet and did a full court press on the NBA champ and asked him about his boo, Meg Thee Stallion. Asking him, “how have you balanced this summer for you and more importantly, how your relationship with Meg Thee Stallion made you a better man on and off the court?”

Klay was not with the bs and replied, “I’m not going to talk about that but I will say that every summer doesn’t change for me because I know what it takes to go the distance.”

Keeping it strictly about basketball and not opening up about the Hot girl captain. This instantly had people online questioning if the two are still together or not. All offseason, we saw Meg on the gram cooking catfish and spaghetti for Klay. Making him fall in love through her cooking. They even popped out to a few events together.

In very Klay fashion, he took Megan out to the golf course with him, and they seemed to have had a ball. Now their relationship status is uncertain.

Check out some of the reactions to Klay’s dry response about Megan below.

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Klay looked sick to his stomach

2. Underrated tweet

3. Hot Boy Fall

4. Chatty Patty’s

5. Or did Klay just bring trouble to paradise?

6. The receipts

7. Keep it business

8. Klay looked confused

9. Thanks to Hov’s granny, we may have more info

10. SMH

