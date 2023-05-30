Standing as one of the biggest races in the world, the Indianapolis 500 took place on Sunday, May 28, 2023 right here in the heart of Speedway, Indiana! Over 300,000 racing fans, festival attendees, and partiers gathered together to experience this huge annual event. Out of all 33 drivers, Josef Newgarden took home 1st place in the 2023 Indy 500. Check out all the fun in the sun we had:
Home of Racing! 2023 Indianapolis 500 RECAP was originally published on hot1009.com
1. Indianapolis 500Source:Tyree Jakes
2. SnakePit 2023Source:Tyree Jakes
3.Source:Tyree Jakes
4.Source:Tyree Jakes
5. Indy 500Source:David Woods
6.Source:Tyree Jakes
7.Source:Tyree Jakes
8.Source:David Woods
9.Source:Tyree Jakes
10.Source:Tyree Jakes
11.Source:Tyree Jakes
12.Source:David Woods
13.Source:David Woods
