History: NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Winners
The NBA All-Star 3-point contest has been a beloved tradition since its inception in 1986.
It began with Larry Bird‘s inaugural victory and has since witnessed thrilling performances from notable players.
Legends like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Craig Hodges have showcased their marksmanship, with some securing multiple titles.
Memorable moments and exceptional records have contributed to the contest’s rich history, making it a highly anticipated feature of the NBA All-Star Weekend.
Take a look below to see year-by-year who won the NBA All-Star 3 Point Contest.
1. 1986 | Larry Bird (Celtics)Source:Getty
2. 1987 | Larry Bird (Celtics)Source:Getty
3. 1988 | Larry Bird (Celtics)Source:Getty
4. 1989 | Dale Ellis (Sonics)Source:Getty
5. 1990 | Craig Hodges (Bulls)Source:Getty
6. 1991 | Craig Hodges (Bulls)Source:Getty
7. 1992 | Craig Hodges (Bulls)Source:Getty
8. 1993 | Mark Price (Cavs)Source:Getty
9. 1994 | Mark Price (Cavs)Source:Getty
10. 1995 | Glen Rice (Heat)Source:Getty
11. 1996 | Tim Legler (Wizards)Source:Getty
12. 1997 | Steve Kerr (Bulls)Source:Getty
13. 1998 | Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)Source:Getty
14. 2000 | Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)Source:Getty
15. 2001 | Ray Allen (Bucks)Source:Getty
16. 2002 | Peja Stojakovic (Kings)Source:Getty
17. 2003 | Peja Stojakovic (Kings)Source:Getty
18. 2004 | Voshon Lenard (Nuggets)Source:Getty
19. 2005 | Quentin Richardson (Suns)Source:Getty
20. 2006 | Dirk Nowitzki (Mavs)Source:Getty
21. 2007 | Jason Kapono (Raptors)Source:Getty
22. 2008 | Jason Kapono (Raptors)Source:Getty
23. 2009 | Daequan Cook (Heat)Source:Getty
24. 2010 | Paul Pierce (Celtics)Source:Getty
25. 2011 | James Jones (Heat)Source:Getty
26. 2012 | Kevin Love (Timberwolves)Source:Getty
27. 2013 | Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers)Source:Getty
28. 2014 | Marco Belinelli (Spurs)Source:Getty
29. 2015 | Stephen Curry (Warriors)Source:Getty
30. 2016 | Klay Thompson (Warriors)Source:Getty
31. 2017 | Eric Gordon (Rockets)Source:Getty
32. 2018 | Devin Booker (Suns)Source:Getty
33. 2019 | Joe Harris (Nets)Source:Getty
34. 2020 | Buddy Hield (Kings)Source:Getty
35. 2021 | Steph Curry (Warriors)Source:Getty
36. 2022 | Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)Source:Getty
37. 2023 | Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)Source:Getty
