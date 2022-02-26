The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATE: Big Sean says the picture circulating is not him.

Freaky February continues and it ends with a bang!

Big Sean has social media drooling and racing to Twitter to see the alleged leaked picture of his ‘Big Sean’.

This has been a wild February and Black History Month so say the least! First the internet was presented with Nelly’s alleged leaked fellatio video, then Lil Fizz’s OnlyFans leaked video, now Big Sean seems to run the last leg of the leaked nudes marathon.

Big Sean’s leaked pic showed his manhood lined up in comparison with a Nintendo Switch.

Twitter now seems to understand why Big Sean is called BIG Sean and why he had Jhene Aiko c*mming 9 times in one day!

You can see Big Sean’s picture HERE.

His Name is Big Sean For A Reason, Twitter Drools Over Nintendo Switch Nudes Leak