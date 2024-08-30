Here’s What Trends Some Of Our Favorite Fashion Insiders Are Looking Forward To Seeing This NYFW

What is the #NYFW wardrobe style formula? Fashion editors, influencers, and fans meticulously plan their outfits in the weeks leading up to the shows. There’s a style formula for getting it right: a perfect NYFW wardrobe combines comfort (essential for the fast-paced nature of events), unique style that reflects one’s personality, and, of course, the latest trends to ensure relevance in the current fashion culture. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. What trends are we expecting to see during September 2024 NYFW? This year’s notable trends are wide-ranging. The ’90s nostalgia, including denim and retro aesthetics, continues to have us all in a chokehold. 3-D fashion and exaggerated accessories lead the maximalist movement, while extreme volume, color, and layers dominate the runways. Cowboy couture and brat dressing – brought to the forefront by the music world – are also making waves. Societal issues have impacted our looks as well. Sustainable fabrics, recycled fashion, and pre-loved pieces are even more essential to our wardrobes. With so many options to choose – and slay – from, we turned to leading Black fashion insiders for their insights on what trends to watch for this NYFW. September’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is just around the corner, and it’s time to get our fiercest fits ready. From standout pieces to our favorite dresses, suits, and kicks, NYFW is the perfect occasion to showcase the best of what our closets have to offer.Now is not the time to be “demure” or “mindful.” In fact, it’s quite the opposite. The bi-annual event is renowned as the most fashionable time of the year , a moment to show up and show out in looks that some may describe as “a little too much.” Channeling our inner Miranda Priestley, we expect nothing less.Fashion editors, influencers, and fans meticulously plan their outfits in the weeks leading up to the shows. There’s a style formula for getting it right: a perfect NYFW wardrobe combines comfort (essential for the fast-paced nature of events), unique style that reflects one’s personality, and, of course, the latest trends to ensure relevance in the current fashion culture.Wearing the hottest trends is also the cheat code to catch the eye of roaming photographers. Fashionistas aiming to make their NYFW mark on Getty, Splash News, or others often prioritize highlighting trends. From the runway to the streets, we expect a vibrant mix of fashion that will leave us gagging.This year’s notable trends are wide-ranging. The ’90s nostalgia, including denim and retro aesthetics, continues to have us all in a chokehold. 3-D fashion and exaggerated accessories lead the maximalist movement, while extreme volume, color, and layers dominate the runways. Cowboy couture and brat dressing – brought to the forefront by the music world – are also making waves. Societal issues have impacted our looks as well. Sustainable fabrics, recycled fashion, and pre-loved pieces are even more essential to our wardrobes. With so many options to choose – and slay – from, we turned to leading Black fashion insiders for their insights on what trends to watch for this NYFW.Keep reading to learn what they’re most excited about.

1. Tiffany M. Battle: TV Personality, Fashion Influencer, and Style Expert Tiffany M. Battle is a style expert, TV personality, and influencer known for her unique flair and approach to fashion. As she looks to NYFW, she is excited to see this uniqueness on the street runways. When asked about trends, she told HB, “Bubble skirt! Puffy skirt! Puffball Dress! Whatever you wanna call them. I’m excited to see the skirts and dresses back into play. I loved them the first time I wore them back in the early 2000s and I love them now! I want to see how the style will be interpreted for SS25.”

2. Nate Hinton: Leading Fashion Publicist, Founder Of The Hinton Group Nate Hinton is the man behind some of NYFW’s most spectacular shows. He’s produced shows and experiences for several leading global designers including, Hanifa, Sergio Hudson, and Bibhu Mohapatra. While running his own productions this season, Nate looks forward to seeing what street style brings. He tells HB, “Spring collections always have a lot of color. So, living in New York and working in the fashion industry were often surrounded by people in black. I bet there is going to be a color that everyone uses – like in 2019 when orange was the it color on the runway.”

3. Kelly Augustine: Stylist, Entrepreneur, Influencer, and Model Kelly is excited to see a more playful side of fashion. The celebrity stylist, who has dressed celebs like Danielle Brooks and Gabby Sidibe, told HB, “Not so much a trend, but I’m looking forward to seeing people having fun with clothes again. Pre-pandemic we got a little serious, so I’m excited to just see people have fun as they run from show to show.”

4. Liris Crosse: Supermodel, Author, and Actress As a runway model, Liris looks forward to seeing more size diversity each season. “Although I know we plus models aren’t a trend but I’d like to see us trending on the runways again this #NYFW ,” Liris told HB. “The past two seasons it’s been a major decline in plus models used for the shows and that’s insane!! We represent the majority of American woman and should be a mainstay every season!” she told HB.

5. Amanda Finesse: Fashion Model and Influencer Amanda Finesse is a student of trend. You can find her on many mood boards, street style pictures, and viral captures. Always looking for the next fashion trend, she told HB she is excited to see music’s influence on fashion next month. “I’m not a fan of country music/country lifestyle but the cowboy-core trend has been making waves on the fashion scene,” Amanda said. “The juxtaposition of the cowboy essentials (hat, boots) along with more edgy or classic pieces is really fresh. I think we’re going to see a lot of that at fashion week and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone’s interpretations!