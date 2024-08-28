Here’s What To Expect From September NYFW 2024: The Most ‘Fashionable Time Of The Year’

What To Expect From NYFW: The Most Stylish Time Of The Year
What to Expect at September 2024 NYFW?From global designers and models to A-list celebrities, influencers, and editors, fashion insiders will converge on NYC to catch a glimpse of the latest Spring/Summer 2025 season trends. Yes, Sis! NYFW is the most “fashionable time” of the year. Anything can happen at NYFW. Back in February 2024, Solange Knowles’ son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., rocked the fashion world with his Luar runway debut. Beyoncé’s nephew shook up the fashion scene, proving he’s got what it takes to be a game-changer on the runway. Another unforgettable moment from that February was Ashanti shutting down the Adore Me show with a performance that had everyone talking. (The appearance occurred amid pregnancy rumors that later were proven true.) RELATED: Ashanti Closes Victoria Secret’s ‘Adore Me’; NYFW Lingerie Show
Want to tap into September NYFW events?This September’s iteration will be no different. The week will be buzzing with designer pop-ups, store events, and public events. Public events include Essence Fashion House, Emerge Fashion Show, and FashionBombDaily’s Bomb Fashion Show. HelloBeautiful host a Kick-Off Party to welcome fashion lovers, insiders, and influencers into the city that never sleeps. The event will include sounds from DJ TY Alexander, tasty cocktails, delectable light bites, and an immersive experience. HB’s swanky soiree will be held just before the official start of the fashion parade on September 5 at NYC’s Lightbox. This September, eBay, in partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), will host the Endless Runway in NYC. The event is the first pre-loved runway show at NYFW to kick off Pre-Loved Fashion Week on September 5. Endless Runway will feature pre-loved and archived looks from designers like Khaite, Off-White, Ralph Lauren, and Vivienne Westwood. Watch the eBay Endless Runway on September 5 on eBay Live. Other runway shows can be viewed online at NYFW.com.
So, who is showing at September 2024 NYFW?The CFDA released its preliminary Official NYFW Schedule in late July. The listing features a mix of virtual and in-person runway shows, presentations, and activations. At the time of release, there were more than 60 confirmed runway shows and designer presentations. Kicking off the official American Collections Schedule on September 6 is Area, a global avant-garde favorite. Closing out the event on September 11 is the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner, Melitta Baumeister, a designer known for her boundary-pushing creations. This season’s lineup is a thrilling mix of legacy labels, celebrity-favorite brands, and emerging designers. Some of the most anticipated shows include Brandon Maxwell, Off-White, Cynthia Rowley, Eckhaus Latta, Jason Wu, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, and Willy Chavarria. Designers appearing on the CFDA’s official NYFW schedule for the first time include Cotte D’Armes, Michael Fausto, and Salon 1884.
Let’s spotlight the Black designers.What we’re most excited about with September’s NYFW is the presentation of Black design, fashion, and style. Each year, Black culture does its thing – on and off the runways – leading in trend and inspiring fashion lovers of all generations. Black designers are key to this style transformation during NYFW. Despite the fashion industry’s ongoing struggles with diversity, these trailblazers are making big changes and finally getting the recognition they deserve. Black designers scheduled to appear include A. Potts, Who Decides War, Sergio Hudson, ADVISRY, Off-white, Dur Duox, Dell Scott, Theophilio, Rene Tyler Designs, Tiffany Brown, Negris LeBrum, Laquan Smith, Sebastian Ami, and Frederick Anderson. See looks from the designers below – and keep checking back with HelloBeautiful for more NYFW updates.
1. Frederick Anderson
Frederick Anderson loves classic designs with bold fabrications. Whether he uses cashmere leather, sheer polka dots, or flirty feathers, Frederick’s designs will turn heads.
2. Theophilio
Theophilio brings cool Caribbean designs and a spin on colorful classics to the runway. From his matted like sequins to his non-traditional animal print design, we gag over every collection look.
3. Sebastian Ami
Sebastian Ami champions what it describes as “ART WOVEN DESIGN.” The brand’s textures are timeless, small details details are immaculate, and versatility is unmatched.
4. Negris LeBrum
Negris LeBrum is born out of the Creole South. Described as an “American Luxury Brand rooted in the history and culture of America,” NB celebrates vintage fashion, womanhood, and classic style. The brand is known for its feminine silhouettes and use of high-end fabrics.
5. Tiffany Brown
Atlanta designer Tiffany Brown continues to bring her monochromatic eye and feminine designs to the runways. Each year, she is inspired by color, fabrics, and texture. Let’s see what is up next for September 2024.
6. ADVISRY
ADVISRY is not afraid to take risks by blending time periods, fashion aesthetics, fabrics, and themes. We love the brand because of its unexpected nature and multiple ways it can impact culture and history.
7. A. Potts
A. Potts is effortlessly cool and we can’t get enough the brand’s aesthetic. Get into this black monochromatic look with fringe that gives moment and a bold black color that makes it an instant classic.
8. Who Decides War
This is not your regular streetwear brand, its Who Decides War. With its funky designs, out there details, and custom looks, this trendy brand has its customers ready to go!
9. Sergio Hudson
Sergio Hudson continues to take the fashion world by storm. He has dressed all the powerful girlies from Vice President Kamala Harris to Keke Palmer. His eye for custom tailoring and femininity is priceless.
10. Dell Scott
Dell Scott dresses the woman who wants style and attitude. We are loving this two-piece champagne set from her Fall 2024 collection.
11. Rene Tyler
Rene Tyler is known for her unique eye and love of over-the-top fashion that makes every woman feel fabulous. Specializing in curvy fashion and full-figured designs, Rene returns to NYFW during the Emerge showing.
12. LaQuan Smith
LaQuan Smith is for the Black woman who loves to stand out in a sultry way. We can’t wait to see his sexy silhouettes and bold designs this September.
13. Diotima
Get into this cream crochet goodness from Diotima.
14. Off-White
The brainchild of the late Virgil Abloh, Off-White is redefining streetwear culture and fashion.
