Here’s What To Expect From September NYFW 2024: The Most ‘Fashionable Time Of The Year’

Fashion lovers, get ready because New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is less than one week away.

Immediately following Labor Day, the Big Apple will again become the epicenter of global fashion, and we can’t wait.

The fashions will be a vibe, the style will be jaw-dropping, and the slayers will be out.

Keep scrolling for details.

What to Expect at September 2024 NYFW?

From global designers and models to A-list celebrities, influencers, and editors, fashion insiders will converge on NYC to catch a glimpse of the latest Spring/Summer 2025 season trends. Yes, Sis! NYFW is the most “fashionable time” of the year.

Anything can happen at NYFW.

Back in February 2024,

Solange Knowles’

Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.,

rocked the fashion world with his Luar runway debut. Beyoncé’s nephew shook up the fashion scene, proving he’s got what it takes to be a game-changer on the runway.

Another unforgettable moment from that February was

the

Adore Me

show with a performance

that had

everyone talking. (

The appearance occurred amid pregnancy rumors that later were proven true

.)

Want to tap into September NYFW events?

This September’s iteration will be no different. The week will be buzzing with designer pop-ups, store events, and public events. Public events include

Essence

Fashion House

,

Emerge

Fashion Show

, and

FashionBombDaily’s

Bomb Fashion Show

.

This September, eBay, in partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), will host the Endless Runway in NYC. The event is the first pre-loved runway show at NYFW to kick off Pre-Loved Fashion Week on September 5. Endless Runway will feature pre-loved and archived looks from designers like Khaite, Off-White, Ralph Lauren, and Vivienne Westwood. Watch the eBay Endless Runway on September 5 on eBay Live.

Other runway shows can be viewed online at NYFW.com

So, who is showing at September 2024 NYFW?

The

CFDA

released its preliminary Official NYFW Schedule in late July. The listing features a mix of virtual and in-person runway shows, presentations, and activations. At the time of release, there were more than 60 confirmed runway shows and designer presentations.

Kicking off the official American Collections Schedule on September 6 is

Area

, a global avant-garde favorite. Closing out the event on September 11 is the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner, Melitta Baumeister, a designer known for her boundary-pushing creations.

This season’s lineup is a thrilling mix of legacy labels, celebrity-favorite brands, and emerging designers. Some of the most anticipated shows include Brandon Maxwell, Off-White, Cynthia Rowley, Eckhaus Latta, Jason Wu, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, and Willy Chavarria.

Designers appearing on the CFDA’s official NYFW schedule for the first time include Cotte D’Armes, Michael Fausto, and Salon 1884.

Let’s spotlight the Black designers.

What we’re most excited about with September’s NYFW is the presentation of Black design, fashion, and style. Each year, Black culture does its thing – on and off the runways – leading in trend and inspiring fashion lovers of all generations.

Black designers are key to this style transformation during NYFW. Despite the fashion industry’s ongoing struggles with diversity, these trailblazers are making big changes and finally getting the recognition they deserve.

Black designers scheduled to appear include A. Potts, Who Decides War, Sergio Hudson, ADVISRY, Off-white, Dur Duox, Dell Scott, Theophilio, Rene Tyler Designs, Tiffany Brown, Negris LeBrum, Laquan Smith, Sebastian Ami, and Frederick Anderson.

See looks from the designers below – and keep checking back with

HelloBeautiful

for more NYFW updates.