Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History

UPDATED: 3:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 13, 2024 Black history was made last week when voters elected U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland to the U.S. Senate. When they are sworn into office in January, it will mark the first time that two African American women serve in the U.S. Senate at the same time.The duo will also be the fourth- and fifth-ever Black women U.S. Senators, bringing the total number of Black Senators to 14 in the Senate's 235-year history. When the first Senate session begins next year, there will be four sitting U.S. Senators who are Black, the first time in history that many Black Senators have served at the same time. Their historic elections follow last year's nomination of Laphonza Butler, a Black woman who was selected by California Gov. Gavin Newsome to replace longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Butler did not seek election this month.Before the 2024 election, there had only been two other Black women elected to the U.S. Senate, and one of them was running for president this year.The nearly all-white upper chamber of the U.S. Congress will maintain its slim racial diversity in Capitol Hill's most exclusive club. A glaring void of Black women senators was left after then-California Sen. Harris was elected U.S. Vice President in 2020, making her the first Black vice president in American history. Hopes were raised when Newsom had the chance to fill Harris' Senate seat with another Black woman . Instead, the 2021 Congress opened without a Black woman Senator for the first time in four years, a fate it faced for more than two years until Butler's nomination. Only in recent years has the election of Black candidates to the U.S. Senate picked up steam.It's been more than 150 years since the first Black person was elected to the U.S. Senate, with another following four years later in 1874. But it would be more than 90 years later until the next Black man was elected to the U.S. Senate. It would be another quarter of a century until the next Black person — the first Black woman — would win a Senate election. A little more than a decade later, America got its next Black Senator — one who would notably go on to become the first Black person elected president of the United States. That seemingly opened the relative floodgates to usher in a historic era that would include four more Black U.S. Senators, culminating with three of whom had legitimate runs for the White House. Scroll down to better acquaint yourselves with every Black U.S. Senator in American history, in chronological order.

1. Hiram Rhoades Revels Source: Getty Hiram Rhoades Revels (1822-1901), an African American clergyman, was the first Black person to be elected to the United States Senate. He was elected in 1870 in Mississippi after Reconstruction but only served two years.

2. Blanche K. Bruce Source: Getty Blanche K. Bruce, who was the Accessor and Sheriff of Bolivar County, Mississippi, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1874. He was the first African American to serve a full term in the Senate. He, like Revels, was elected by the state legislature. “Bruce focused on a number of state and national issues including the construction of levees along the Mississippi River, the development of a more humane and equitable federal Indian policy and the desegregation of the United States Army,” according to the Black Past website. “However one of his most memorable addresses in Congress occurred in March 1876 when he called for a Senate investigation of the racial and political violence that marked the Mississippi gubernatorial election of 1875.”

3. Edward Brooke III Source: Getty Edward Brooke III was elected senator of Massachusetts as a Republican in 1966. He was the first Black senator elected since Reconstruction. He was also the first African American elected to the Senate by popular vote.

4. Carol Moseley Braun Source: Getty Carol Moseley Braun, of Illinois, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992 and served a single term. She was the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate. Pictured: U.S. Senator-elect Carol Moseley Braun declares her victory on Nov. 3, 1992, in Chicago. She called her campaign a step toward a new diversity in government.

5. Barack Obama Source: Getty Barack Obama, of Illinois, was elected to the United States Senate in 2004, making him the fifth Black person to serve in the Senate. Notably, he would go on to become the first Black president of the United States after serving only a portion of his first and only term in the U.S. Senate.

6. Roland Burris Source: Getty In 2009, Senate Democrats grudgingly accepted embattled then-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s hand-selected Senate appointee, Roland Burris, as they sought to break an impasse over then-President-elect Barack Obama’s former seat. But the appointment was mired in controversy in a so-called “pay to play” scheme that resulted in an investigation into bribery in exchange for Obama’s former Senate seat. Burris was never punished, but Blagojevich was impeached, driven from office after he was accused of trying to sell the Senate seat and ultimately convicted and sentenced to prison. He served in the Senate until late November 2010 when his successor was chosen in a special election.

7. Tim Scott Source: Getty Tim Scott in 2013 became the first African American since Reconstruction to represent a southern state in the Senate. The Republican was appointed to the U.S. Senate during his first term as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He was officially elected in a special election in 2014 and then re-elected in both 2016 and 2022. Scott, currently a Republican presidential candidate, has consistently sided against the best interests of Black America, including trying to convince voters that Donald Trump is not racist. Pictured: Sen. Scott at the South Carolina Inland Port groundbreaking ceremony in Greer, S.C., on March 1, 2013.

8. William "Mo" Cowan Source: Getty William “Mo” Cowan was named interim U.S. Senator of Massachusetts on Jan. 30, 2013. Then a senior advisor to Gov. Deval Patrick, Cowan filled the position until a successor was named for departing Sen. John Kerry, who was named Secretary of State for Obama’s presidential administration. Cowan served for less than a year until July 15, 2013.

9. Cory Booker Source: Getty Cory Booker became New Jersey’s first Black U.S. Senator after winning a special election in 2013. He was elected to a full term in 2014 and re-elected to another this past November following an unsuccessful presidential campaign. Pictured: Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Booker delivers remarks about Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh during a mark up hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 28, 2018.

10. Kamala Harris Source: Getty Kamala Harris became the first Black person — man or woman — to serve as U.S. Senator for the state of California. She was elected in 2016. Her inaugural term was cut short after she was elected the first Black vice president of the United States as Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020. Pictured: Sen. Harris questions Attorney General William Barr as Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Building in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2019.

11. Rev. Raphael Warnock Source: Getty Rev. Raphael Warnock beat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black U.S. Senator from Georgia following an intense runoff campaign and a close runoff election in 2021. Less than a year later, on Dec. 6, 2022, Warnock beat upstart Republican candidate Herschel Walker to win re-election and pave the way to serve a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

12. Laphonza Butler Source: Getty Laphonza Butler, the now-former Emily’s List president, was sworn in as a U.S. Senator for California on Oct. 3, 2023, just days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed her to fill the Senate vacancy left when Sen. Dianne Feinstein died. Butler was notably sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, herself an alumnus of the U.S. Senate representing California. After being sworn in by Vice President Kamal Harris, Butler became the third-ever Black woman U.S. Senator and the first Black lesbian U.S. Senator.

13. Angela Alsobrooks Source: Getty Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks won her 2024 election over Republican former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in a tight race. The victory makes Alsobrooks the first Black woman Senator from Maryland.