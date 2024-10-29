Listen Live
Check Out Some Of The Looks From The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion

Here Are The Looks From The ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion We Can’t Stop Talking About

Published on October 29, 2024

If you or someone you know watched Love is Blind, you may be entitled to financial compensation for distress, emotional damage, and loss of brain cells. This season brought nothing but trauma into my household, and I’m seeking restitution. 
The show takes a bunch of singles seemingly ready for marital bliss and places them in an environment where they can find their match by falling in love solely based on vibes and conversations. After a week of 40-minute chats and excessive love bombing, someone proposes, leading to the couple’s first opportunity to see each other in person and plan the rest of their lives (or the next couple of weeks) together. Love is Blind’s first season was widely successful, producing two couples who are still married today. The following seasons highlighted the toxic formula of the show, which involves lots of alcohol, messy producers, and less than thorough background checks. Show participants joined previous seasons with secret girlfriends and lingering ex-girlfriends, and this season, we witnessed our first cast member with three children who were strangely not discovered by the show’s producers. RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Lauren And Cameron Hamilton Talk New Season, And Their Formula To A Sweet And Spicy Relationship 5 Things You Should Know About AD From Season 6 Of ‘Love Is Blind’ I Tried To Find Love On Netflix’s Dating Experiment ‘Love Is Blind’ The reunion will undoubtedly be packed with tons of drama, especially since fans were left to fill in the blanks about a lot of on-air conflicts. For one, what did those texts that Monica discovered in Stephen’s phone say? How inappropriate was the conversation between Garrett and his ex? How much does Ashley know about Tyler and his secret family? What exactly happened between Alex and Tim on their honeymoon? Will Nick finally stand up for himself? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, let’s dissect their looks for the reunion. They brought the drama to the show, but did they match the drama with their outfits?

1. Taylor

Taylor and Garrett made it down the aisle, and they’ve been operating as a couple in the real world for the last year. Taylor turned her main character energy up a notch in a strapless metallic breast plate top, with a black skirt that featured a thigh-high split.

2. Ashley

Ashley and Tyler were the other couple to make it out of the pod and down the aisle. And while her relationship with Tyler is receiving lots of discord and scrutiny, we can all agree that she slayed this black form-fitting gown that hugged her body in all the right places.

3. Marissa

Marissa received the short end of the stick this season, but her reunion look is proof that she recovered well. She looked amazing in a sparkly floor-length dress that oozed class and sophistication.

4. Tyler

Pinocchio, I mean… Tyler looked sharp in a black suit with velvet lapels. He styled the ensemble with loafers and a black collared shirt.

5. Monica

Monica’s champagne-colored gown sparkled against her skin. Her curve-hugging dress featured a cutout on the torso, which exposed her toned physique.

6. Alex

Alex went for the wow factor in a sexy red dress that perfectly hugged her curves. The dress featured a cutout detailing that revealed a little under-boob and torso action. She also showed off her new honey-blonde cut, which perfectly framed her gorgeous face.

7. Tim

Tim opted for a dark-colored, well-tailored suit with a white button-down shirt and loafers.

