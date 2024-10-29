Here Are The Looks From The ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion We Can’t Stop Talking About

If you or someone you know watched

Love is Blind

, you may be entitled to financial compensation for distress, emotional damage, and loss of brain cells. This season brought nothing but trauma into my household, and I’m seeking restitution.

The show takes a bunch of singles seemingly ready for marital bliss and places them in an environment where they can find their match by falling in love solely based on vibes and conversations. After a week of 40-minute chats and excessive love bombing, someone proposes, leading to the couple’s first opportunity to see each other in person and plan the rest of their lives (or the next couple of weeks) together.

Love is Blind’s

first season was widely successful, producing two couples who are still married today. The following seasons highlighted the toxic formula of the show, which involves lots of alcohol, messy producers, and less than thorough background checks. Show participants joined previous seasons with secret girlfriends and lingering ex-girlfriends, and this season, we witnessed our first cast member with three children who were strangely not discovered by the show’s producers.

