Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Updated Oct. 23, 2025 12:00 p.m.

A major federal investigation into illegal sports gambling has rocked the NBA, with Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier reportedly arrested as part of two separate FBI operations spanning multiple states and involving millions of dollars.

According to ESPN, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that more than 30 individuals were taken into custody following a years-long probe across 11 states, targeting underground gambling rings and illicit sports betting networks allegedly connected to organized crime.

Terry Rozier was arrested in Orlando, just one day after the Miami Heat faced the Orlando Magic. Though Rozier was present with the team, he did not participate in Wednesday night’s matchup due to what officials described as a “coach’s decision.” Sources say his arrest is tied to an investigation into the sharing of confidential player and team information to illegal betting operations.

In a separate case, Chauncey Billups was arrested in Oregon in connection with what authorities describe as an illegal poker and gambling ring with games rigged and reportedly tied to Mafia affiliates. Billups is expected to make his first court appearance later Thursday.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones was also among those arrested. According to ABC News, Jones and Rozier are accused of funneling insider information to four associates, who then allegedly distributed the intel to a wider sports betting network to manipulate wagers and profits.

Federal authorities say this is one of the largest coordinated strikes against illegal gambling in U.S. sports history. Officials have not yet commented on potential charges from the NBA or how this could impact the league during the ongoing season. Both the Heat and Trail Blazers have not released official statements at this time.

As the investigation unfolds, the sports world is bracing itself for what could be one of the most high-profile gambling scandals in recent history—raising serious questions about integrity, insider access, and the future of sports betting in the NBA.

This story is still developing.

