Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2024
From sports to politics to entertainment, keep scrolling for some of the major events of 2024 that we’ll never forget.
1. DJ Akademiks’ Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Sexual Assault
2. Katt Williams Lets Loose On Club Shay Shay
3. Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Baby Halo
4. Stephen A. Smith Cooks Jason Whitlock
5. Megan Thee Stallion Takes Shots At Nicki Minaj On "HISS"
6. Nicki Minaj Responds To Megan Thee Stallion With "Big Foot"
7. Killer Mike arrested by LAPD at the Grammy Awards
8. Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys For Beyonce Snub
9. Drake's Spicy Video Leaks On Twitter
10. Usher Performs At The Super Bowl + Boo's Up With Alicia Keys On Stage
11. Beyonce breaks The Internet During The Super Bowl With Surprise Drop During Commercial
12. Clay Says NO To AD At The Alter On Love Is Blind 6
13. Porsha Williams Files for DIVORCE From Simon Guobadia
14. Reesa Teesa's Who TF Did I Marry?
15. Ayesha Curry Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 4
16. Draya Michele, 39, Reveals She’s Pregnant By Jalen Green, 22
17. ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Gets Cancelled
18. Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV Makes Shocking Allegations Against Nickelodeon
19. Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash
20. Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s Album
21. altimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after ship strike
22. Diddy's Home Raided by Feds
23. Beyonce Drops COWBOY CARTER
24. J. Cole Responds To Kendrick Lamar Diss On “7 Minute Drill"
25. J. Cole Apologizes For Kendrick Lamar “7 Minute Drill” Diss
26. The City Girls Exchange Words On Twitter; Confirm Split
27. OJ Simpson Dies
28. Drake Dissed By The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky On ‘WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU’
29. Angel Reese was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft,
30. Drake’s leaks song “Push Ups,” Rick Ross responded with “Champagne Moments
31. Red Lobster files for bankruptcy
32. Drake Drops "Taylor Made” With An Assist From AI Tupac & Snoop Dogg
33. Cameraman sues Megan Thee Stallion for harassment
34. Chris Brown Disses Quavo
35. Quavo responds to Chris Brown’s diss track
36. Jeannie Mai accuses Jeezy of Domestic Abuse
37. WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons
38. Kendrick Lamar to respond to Drake’s “Push Ups” diss record with “Euphoria.”
39. Drake Drops “Family Matters” in Response To Kendrick
40. Kendrick Lamar Responds to Drake’s Diss Track Less Than an Hour Later
41. Kendrick Lamar Drops “Not Like Us"
42. Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s Allegations With “The Heart Part 6
43. CNN Shares Footage of Diddy Assaulting Cassie in 2016, Diddy issues apology
44. Nicki Minaj Gets Detained In Amsterdam During Pink Friday 2 World Tour
45. Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away
46. Bishop Lamor Whitehead Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
47. Ella Mai Reportedly Pregnant By NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
48. Bronny James gets Drafted By Lakers
49. Taraji P. Henson Hosts The BET Awards
50. Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion
51. Lil Durk’s 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather
52. Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Pregnancy
53. Trump Survives Assanination Attempt
54. Sean Kingston & His Mother Indicted In Connection To A $1 Million Wire Fraud Scheme
55. President Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race
56. Team USA Wins big At The Paris Olympics
57. Donald trump Accuses Kamala Harris Of 'Turning Black' At NABJ
58. Kehlani Responds to CULT Rumors
59. Jordan Chiles stripped of bronze medal by Olympic Committee
60. Skai Jackson Arrested for Domestic Battery
61. Serena & Kordell Win Love Island USA Season 6
62. Kamala Harris accepts presidential nomination
63. Angel Reese's rookie season ends with wrist injury
64. Kendrick Lamar Announced As uper Bowl LIX Halftime Performer
65. Tyrese Jailed In Georgia For Failing To Pay $75,000 In Child Support
66. Shannon Sharpe sex video streams live on Instagram
67. Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for US president
68. Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested by federal agents
69. LeBron James & Bronny Make History As 1st Father-Son NBA Team Duo
70. Halle Bailey and DDG BREAK UP Less Than One Year After Welcoming Son
71. Lil Durk Arrested On Alleged Murder For Hire Plot
72. Beyonce Endorsed Kamala Harris
