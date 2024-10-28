Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2024

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

From sports to politics to entertainment, keep scrolling for some of the major events of 2024 that we’ll never forget.

What has happened in 2024 and how are already we so close to 2025? Life post-COVID has just been a place of uncertainty and no one has been immune to the chaos. From Katt Williams and his explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe to kick off the year, to the downfall of Diddy, 2024 has brought us some moments that had us scratching our heads such as the recent arrest of Lil Durk.Durk was arrested on Thursday (October 24th) in Florida and according to several jail records, the rapper, born Durk Banks, is being held with no bond amount and under charges the charge of “Murder for hire.”In more positive news, Beyoncé is talking to us. Alongside Kelly Rowland, the two swung by their hometown to formally endorse Kamala Harris for president of the United States. The COWBOY CARTER songstress known for her ability to break the internet, pushed for the importance of voting and said it is the most valuable tool and right.“I’m here as a mother,” she said. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in.Your vote is one of the most valuable tools, and we need you,” she said. “Your freedom is your God given right, your human right,” she said.Every day there is something new to keep up with, but we have you covered with all the latest news.