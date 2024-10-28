Listen Live
Notable Black Moments In 2024

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2024

Published on October 28, 2024

Kamala Harris Holds Rally In Houston, Texas Highlighting Support For Reproductive Rights

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

What has happened in 2024 and how are already we so close to 2025? Life post-COVID has just been a place of uncertainty and no one has been immune to the chaos. From Katt Williams and his explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe to kick off the year, to the downfall of Diddy, 2024 has brought us some moments that had us scratching our heads such as the recent arrest of Lil Durk.
Durk was arrested on Thursday (October 24th) in Florida and according to several jail records, the rapper, born Durk Banks, is being held with no bond amount and under charges the charge of “Murder for hire.”
RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024 In more positive news, Beyoncé is talking to us. Alongside Kelly Rowland, the two swung by their hometown to formally endorse Kamala Harris for president of the United States. The COWBOY CARTER songstress known for her ability to break the internet, pushed for the importance of voting and said it is the most valuable tool and right. “I’m here as a mother,” she said. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in.Your vote is one of the most valuable tools, and we need you,” she said. “Your freedom is your God given right, your human right,” she said.
Every day there is something new to keep up with, but we have you covered with all the latest news.

From sports to politics to entertainment,  keep scrolling for some of the major events of 2024 that we’ll never forget.

 

1. DJ Akademiks’ Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Sexual Assault

2. Katt Williams Lets Loose On Club Shay Shay

3. Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Baby Halo

4. Stephen A. Smith Cooks Jason Whitlock

5. Megan Thee Stallion Takes Shots At Nicki Minaj On "HISS"

6. Nicki Minaj Responds To Megan Thee Stallion With "Big Foot"

7. Killer Mike arrested by LAPD at the Grammy Awards

8. Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys For Beyonce Snub

9. Drake's Spicy Video Leaks On Twitter

10. Usher Performs At The Super Bowl + Boo's Up With Alicia Keys On Stage

11. Beyonce breaks The Internet During The Super Bowl With Surprise Drop During Commercial

12. Clay Says NO To AD At The Alter On Love Is Blind 6

13. Porsha Williams Files for DIVORCE From Simon Guobadia

14. Reesa Teesa's Who TF Did I Marry?

15. Ayesha Curry Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 4

16. Draya Michele, 39, Reveals She’s Pregnant By Jalen Green, 22

17. ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Gets Cancelled

18. Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV Makes Shocking Allegations Against Nickelodeon

19. Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash

20. Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s Album

21. altimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after ship strike

22. Diddy's Home Raided by Feds

23. Beyonce Drops COWBOY CARTER

24. J. Cole Responds To Kendrick Lamar Diss On “7 Minute Drill"

25. J. Cole Apologizes For Kendrick Lamar “7 Minute Drill” Diss

26. The City Girls Exchange Words On Twitter; Confirm Split

27. OJ Simpson Dies

28. Drake Dissed By The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky On ‘WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU’

29. Angel Reese was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft,

30. Drake’s leaks song “Push Ups,” Rick Ross responded with “Champagne Moments

31. Red Lobster files for bankruptcy

32. Drake Drops "Taylor Made” With An Assist From AI Tupac & Snoop Dogg

33. Cameraman sues Megan Thee Stallion for harassment

34. Chris Brown Disses Quavo

35. Quavo responds to Chris Brown’s diss track

36. Jeannie Mai accuses Jeezy of Domestic Abuse

37. WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

38. Kendrick Lamar to respond to Drake’s “Push Ups” diss record with “Euphoria.”

39. Drake Drops “Family Matters” in Response To Kendrick

40. Kendrick Lamar Responds to Drake’s Diss Track Less Than an Hour Later

41. Kendrick Lamar Drops “Not Like Us"

42. Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s Allegations With “The Heart Part 6

43. CNN Shares Footage of Diddy Assaulting Cassie in 2016, Diddy issues apology

44. Nicki Minaj Gets Detained In Amsterdam During Pink Friday 2 World Tour

45. Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away

46. Bishop Lamor Whitehead Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

47. Ella Mai Reportedly Pregnant By NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

48. Bronny James gets Drafted By Lakers

49. Taraji P. Henson Hosts The BET Awards

50. Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion

51. Lil Durk’s 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather

52. Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Pregnancy

53. Trump Survives Assanination Attempt

54. Sean Kingston & His Mother Indicted In Connection To A $1 Million Wire Fraud Scheme

55. President Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race

56. Team USA Wins big At The Paris Olympics

57. Donald trump Accuses Kamala Harris Of 'Turning Black' At NABJ

58. Kehlani Responds to CULT Rumors

59. Jordan Chiles stripped of bronze medal by Olympic Committee

60. Skai Jackson Arrested for Domestic Battery

61. Serena & Kordell Win Love Island USA Season 6

62. Kamala Harris accepts presidential nomination

63. Angel Reese's rookie season ends with wrist injury

64. Kendrick Lamar Announced As uper Bowl LIX Halftime Performer

65. Tyrese Jailed In Georgia For Failing To Pay $75,000 In Child Support

66. Shannon Sharpe sex video streams live on Instagram

67. Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for US president

68. Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested by federal agents

69. LeBron James & Bronny Make History As 1st Father-Son NBA Team Duo

70. Halle Bailey and DDG BREAK UP Less Than One Year After Welcoming Son

71. Lil Durk Arrested On Alleged Murder For Hire Plot

72. Beyonce Endorsed Kamala Harris

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2024 was originally published on 92q.com

