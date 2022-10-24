Here Are 18 Halloween Beauty Looks That Will Make Them Stop And Stare

Halloween is pretty much the only day the world can be whomever they want for 24 hours. Some people spend months brainstorming the perfect costume, while others resort to makeup to execute a unique look.
Halloween is literally right around the corner, so it’s important to get the needed makeup inspiration that’ll have your face become the talk of the night – in a good way. This year, we will see a lot of the traditional looks with a mix of Pop culture’s latest memes, celebrities, and Instagram influencers.
This day comes once a year, and people take it seriously. If you’re a low-level makeup person like myself, this post may be difficult to follow. Some skill is required to execute these looks. At the very least, if you can grasp a concept, you may be able to tackle a look or two. Whether you’re a makeup guru or a beauty novice, you’ll want to explore these 18 Halloween-ready looks for spooky season.
1. THE RED DEVIL
You can’t do Halloween without a classic devil look. Instagram user Elijah Neshone went all the way in with his rendition of an angelic devil. The drama!
2. TEKASHI SNITCH NINE
Given all the Tekashi 69 drama we’ve witnessed this year, there will definitely be a bunch of parody costumes of him. Instagram user Shannon Smart committed to the look with a bunch of fun beauty products. If you’re a makeup guru, you’ll be definitely get good use out of these items.
3. THE BLACK JESSICA RABBIT
Jessica Rabbit has always been an iconic look to recreate. Instagram user Star gave us an updated version of the red-haired vixen. I love that she had fun with this beauty look. She’s giving avant garde vibes with that high eyebrow.
4. AFRICAN QUEEN
Instagram user Lyric Sherade embodied this African Queen look. This is a basic beat that will rely mostly on tribal art and African prints.
5. ALL EYES ON ME
Now this is a creative makeup beat. I’m not sure what you’d wear as a costume, but the eyeballs drawn all over Julia’s face are a bit creepy. This look will require lots of skill and a bunch of time.
6. HEAD WITCH IN CHARGE
Tiffany “New York” Pollard showed us what a head witch in charge should look like. Her makeup artist gave a dark glam beat with a spider web around her eye.
7. CLOWNING AROUND
If you really want to scare people, dress up as a clown. Instagram user Abbi gave Bozo realness with this fun, cutesy look.
8. CRUELLA DE VIL
Another Halloween staple is the Cruella De Vil look from 101 Dalmatians. There are so many ways to execute this look but Instagram user Tanya went in for the kill.
9. GOOD KITTY
I know there is more to Halloween than dressing up as a cat, but this makeup is way too cute to pass up. If you’re a skilled artist, you can really do a lot with this look.
10. STORM
Believe it or not, this is the simple version of Storm. It is so beautifully done that I’d want to have my face beat like this 365 days a year.
11. SPIDER GIRL
You might hate spiders, but you won’t hate this face beat. Instagram user Kati creatively drew a spider over her eye and it is honestly such a genius look.
12. PEPPA PIG
This look took 100% commitment. Abbi morphed herself into the cutest piglet ever.
13. OUCH!
This looks painful. Lyric Sherade gave us the complete opposite of African Queen with this crazy, creepy makeup.
14. ADORABLE KITTY
Makeup is so versatile and this is the evidence. This cat makeup is completely different from the one posted before. Instagram user Oz uses adhesive jewels to accentuate parts of her face.
15. PAPA LEGBA
If you’ve ever watched American Horror Story, then you know this makeup beat is of Papa Legba. SPOT ON!
16. SKELATOR
Another staple Halloween costume is the skeleton. Lyric Sherade bodies yet another look with her flawless makeup aesthetic.
17. CASUALTY OF WAR
Instagram user Lydia Stanley also uses her makeup platform to make a statement. This look was inspired by a video she watched about Nigerian soldiers and all that they endure defending their country.
18. PROCEED WITH CAUTION
At this point, I’m convinced that most makeup artist have magical powers that transform them into these extremely creative and detailed looks.