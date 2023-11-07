Heiress Harris Takes The Stage During Her Mom’s Xscape Tour: A Gallery Of The Young Songstress Singing Down

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Tiny and T.I.’s six year old daughter, Heiress Harris, loves to sing. She shared the stage with her mom Tiny and the popular ‘90s R&B group Xscape during their tour recently. Little Heiress showed off her pipes, proving that talent is certainly in her genes. Check out a gallery of videos, where you’ll find Heiress singing down inside.

Born March 26, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia, Heiress has had musical talent in her DNA since birth. Both of her parents are well-known artists, Tiny Harris and T.I., who have forged a path for themselves, individually, in music. Now, little Heiress is making her own imprint as a singer.

The little diva recently performed “Let Me Be Your Angel” by Stacy Lattisaw, with her mom’s ‘90s R&B group Xscape, which is comprised of Tiny, Kandi Burns, LaTocha, Tamika Scott and Kiesha Miles. Safe to say, Heiress is confidently walking in the footsteps of her mom and big sister Zonnique, who’s one of the members of the 2000’s group, The OMG Girlz.

Seeing Heiress light up the stage recently, made us think back to the many times social media captured the songstress singing throughout her life. It appears to be something she’s super passionate about on her own and not something her parents have ever forced her to do. Besides singing, Heiress enjoys skating through their home, entertaining on her social media channels and spending time with her family.

We look forward to seeing where her passions will take her in the future.

Check out a gallery of Heiress singing below:

