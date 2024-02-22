97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

There are racists, then there are FOX News elite-level racists. Case in point, Raymond Arroyo is getting dragged for saying that Black people will inevitably support Trump because of their love of…wait for it, sneakers.

As you might have heard, Donald Trump attended Sneaker Con in Philadelphia to announce that he was selling his superbly terrible signature sneakers. Besides getting clowned for his audacity and blatant grifting online, (the struggle January 6’s won’t even ship for months) he was also loudly booed at the event.

Nevertheless, on The Big Weekend Show on FOX News, resident doofus Raymond Arroyo—don’t let the name fool you—saw this as a political win for Cheeto because he seems to think Black voters are all about kicks when it comes to choosing their Presidents.

“This is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers,” Arroyo said. “This a big deal, certainly in the inner city. So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they’re like, ‘wait a minute, this is cool.’ He’s reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics. And Trump understands culture like no politician I’ve ever seen.”

Spoiler, no it’s not (connecting with Black America). Stereoptyes much, Arroyo? Wait til he finds out Blacks don’t only live in the “inner city.”

Never mind that Trump has historically been a racist, sexist, bigot and any other disagreeable adjective you can think of to go along with facing multiple indictments across various courts of law. Also, he’s on the hook for sexual assault, too. But yeah, his sneakers, though.

So for Black people that may be considering, this is what Team Trump thinks of you.

It goes without saying that social media is going in on the latest FOX News fail, and we compiled some of the better reactions in the gallery.

Headass Fox News Host Says Blacks Will Support Trump Because They Love Sneakers was originally published on hiphopwired.com