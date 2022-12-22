2022 was the year we saw the return of Y2K fashion trends, long gloves, cutouts, platforms, and fuscia. Designers presented unprecedented fashion shows around the world and fashionistas slayed in the front row. The girls stepped it up this year and a new group of stylistas emerged as fixtures on our best-dressed lists.
Lori Harvey lived in the headlines but we really saw her make her fashion stamp when she teamed up with her stepfather’s stylist Elly. Tia Mowry leveraged Tik Tok as her own daily-style diary. KeKe Palmer announced her pregnancy with style and Jodie-Turner Smith showed us her snapback as a new mom wearing the finest looks curated by stylists Bannerman and McDonald. And there is no list with Zendaya.
In the words of the style architect behind Zendaya’s iconic fashion, Law Roach, “The girls are not playing.”
Keep scrolling to see who made our most stylish celebrities of 2022 list.
HB’s 15 Most Stylish Celeb Women Of The Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Lori HarveySource:Getty
Lori Harvey took fashion week 2022 by storm, becoming the IT girl at all the biggest fashion shows. She continued to slay on the ‘gram, bringing us an array of sexy dresses, tailored suits, and structured looks that makes her well-deserving of the best-dressed title.
2. Tia MowrySource:Getty
Tia Mowry made headlines in 2022 over her divorce from her longtime husband Cory Hardrict, but more so for her stylish Tik Tok videos that helped her grow to 7.1 million followers. Tia’s fun and flirty style is the perfect display of her charming personality.
3. ZendayaSource:Getty
As the face of Valentino, personally picked by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, and her close connection to style architect Law Roach, Zendaya has already claimed the title of style icon at the age of 26 years old. Zendaya took home the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award in 2021, and her fashion hasn’t fallen off.
4. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae’s fashion is the epitome of style and grace. The TV showrunner brought the style to every award show she attended. Between her flawless natural hairstyles and vibrant wardrobe, Issa is always on the right side of fashion.
5. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
Our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama hit the promo trail to promote her book “The Light We Carry” and the former First Lady hasn’t stopped serving along the way. From Dion Lee to Balmain, Michelle O has been keeping it real and really cute.
6. Jodie Turner-SmithSource:Getty
Jodie Turner-Smith ate every look she touched in 2022. As the 2022 British Fashion Awards host, the actress and professional slayer brought us groundbreaking looks that were only complimented by her indulgent dark brown skin.
7. KeKe PalmerSource:Getty
KeKe Palmer may have been concealing a growing baby bump, but she didn’t compromise in the style department. KeKe hosted the 2022 Met Gala for hosted the Vogue live stream, served ballroom fashion on season three of HBO Max’s ‘Legendary,’ and announced her pregnancy on ‘SNL’ with style!
8. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland didn’t miss in 2022. Kelly serves comprehensive slays — from her hair that never has a strand out of place to perfectly fitted gowns and sheer dresses, Kelly was a joy to watch in 2022.
9. La La AnthonySource:Getty
From rocking Laquan Smith while hosting the 2022 Met Gala to sitting front row at Milan Fashion and a stunning Dolce & Gabbana look on our digital cover, La La has risen the ranks as fashion girl in 2022.
10. Mary J BligeSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige is in the season of praise and it’s long overdue for a woman who doesn’t get all her credit for being a style icon in the 90s. And she has continued to grow in the style department while working with stylist Jason Rembert. Mary kicked off the year in a chocolate fur coat on the cover of Elle Magazine, and she continues to awe us with daring red carpet looks.
11. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
2022 belonged to Quinta Brunson. The pint-size Abbott Elementary creator took home her first Daytime Emmy and watched her star soar as the industry’s biggest name. She worked closely with celebrity stylist Bryon Javar who transformed her into a rising fashion girl to watch.
12. LizzoSource:Getty
The L in Lizzo stands for lewks! Lizzo served all year round. Her style has been so inspiration to fans, she regifted her 2019 AMAs dress to one who desperately needed look suitable for an awards ceremony.
13. Sabrina ElbaSource:Getty
A collaboration with Christian Louboutin earlier this year, on his “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” Shoe Collaboration with Idris and Sabrina Elba,” was just a precursor for the slayage that would ensue the rest of the year.
14. Doja CatSource:Getty
Every time Doja Cat stepped out of her house, this year, was a moment for cameras to capture her unique style. From the red carpet to Fashion Week around the world and every award shows, Doja brought the heat with every look.
15. “Thor: Love And Thunder” UK Gala Screening – ArrivalsSource:Getty
While promoting “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Tessa Thompson put on a fashion show every time she touched the carpet.