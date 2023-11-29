Harvard University Offering New Taylor Swift Course This Spring

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Colleges and Universities have been making courses following the life and legacy of the music industries biggest musicians for decades. Tupac, Nas, Beyoncé, and now Taylor Swift will join this elite list of artists to be studies for years to come.

Harvard University, and the University of Florida will be adding to their curriculum, courses that will conduct and in-depth study of Taylor Swift and her artistry.

According to Harvard Universities website, students will earn college credits for ‘their ‘deep dives into Swift’s lyrics, music, and influence, dissecting her catalog and reading a host of authors Burt finds relevant to understanding Swift’s artistry.’

The course synopsis details that studying will be studying Taylor Swift’s enormous catalog ‘including hits, deep cuts, outtakes, re-recordings, considering songwriting as its own art, distinct from poems recited or silently read’.

Harvard’s English Department will debut the course titled “Taylor Swift and Her World,” in the spring semester on 2024, taught by Harvard English professor Stephanie L. Burt.

Burt has declared herself a ‘Swiftie’ since she heard Taylor Swift’s “You Belong with Me” back in 2009. Fourteen years later, she is spearheading a course, enlightening students (and herself) on the journey of one of the world most renown singer/songwriters of all-time.

