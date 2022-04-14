Happy Birthday Da Brat! 9 Of Brat’s Most Funkdafied Moments! [PHOTOS]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Da Brat’s birthday!

Coming from the 60644, Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, has always had her own style and has been an individual when it comes to her looks. The Chicago rapper made her mark in the industry by becoming the first woman to record a platinum-certified album. While some female rappers play on their bodies and wear form-fitting clothes, Da Brat has always stood out with her funky style of wearing different styled braids, oversized sweats, and lots of colors.

From TV shows and movies, radio shows, and songwriting, Da Brat has remained an industry leader since the launch of her career in 1992. Today, (4/14) we’re celebrating Da Brat turning 48 by looking at nine of her funkdafied fashion looks.

