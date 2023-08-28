Chadwick Boseman’s legacy is an important piece in both cinema and culture. Known for his powerful portrayals of historic figures, and strong heroes, he cemented his place in history with the groundbreaking role of King T’Challa in “Black Panther,” which celebrated black power and took his career to another level. His roles as Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get On Up,” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall” were very big roles that also solidified his career. His performances not only showcased his extraordinary acting range but also his commitment to bringing unsung stories to life.
Tragically passing away in 2020, Boseman’s impact extends beyond his on-screen roles; he displayed strength and resilience while privately battling cancer. His work continues to inspire aspiring actors and children, leaving a long legacy of excellence, representation, and the significance of storytelling in film.
Check out some of his most popular roles below!
READ MORE
Wakanda Forever: Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award
Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Wins First Ever Emmy Award
Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman! Top Roles & Appearances, RIP! was originally published on hot1009.com
1. Black PantherSource:Getty
Chadwick plays T’Challa, the leader of Wakanda and Marvel’s Black Panther.
2. 42Source:Getty
Chadwick plays Jackie Robinson who played for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He defied major league baseball’s notorious color barrier by being the first African American in the MLB.
3. MarshallSource:Getty
Chadwick plays Thurgood Marshall who faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP.
4. Get On UpSource:Getty
Chadwick plays James Brown who was born in extreme poverty in 1933 in South Carolina and survived abandonment, abuse, and jail to become one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.
5. Message From The KingSource:Getty
Chadwick plays an outsider who travels to Los Angeles to bring those responsible for his younger sister’s disappearance to justice.
6. 21 BridgesSource:Getty
After uncovering a massive conspiracy, a NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two young cop killers.
-
Trump Mugshot Released, Former President Surrenders To Authorities
-
REPORT: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
RSVP To Win Passes To See Amanda Seales LIVE in Houston Aug 22
-
[VIDEO] Terran Green, Man Accused Of Shooting Three Officers, Surrenders In Northeast Harris County
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
THAT MEXICAN OT Live Sept. 3 at the HUSTLE TOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL
-
Win Tickets To See 50 Cent's 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' 20th Anniversary Concert!
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!