Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive

Bob Marley’s name is known all over the world. His music resonates with people near and far from his hometown of Kingston, Jamaica. Just hearing his name I’m sure at least one of his songs started playing in your head. Today we celebrate Bob Marley on his birthday, Happy 78th Earthstrong!
After his death from cancer in 1981 at 36 years old, Bob’s legacy has continued to live on! Today February 6, 2023 Bob Marley would have been 78 years old. In celebration during Reggae Month, the Bob Marley Museum, Tuff Gong TV and the Marley Family brought their annual celebration to the world with a live stream of performances live from Jamaica.
Watch last year’s (2022) ceremony below, where performers paid homage to the legend including his grandson Skip Marley and H.E.R. with their hit song “Slow Down” and so many more!
During this celebration, in addition to Skip Marley (son of Cedella Marley), Bob Marley’s other grandchildren Yohan Marley (son of Stephen Marley) and 12 year old Elijah Marley (son of Damian Marley) performed as well. Sharon, Damian, Julian, Stephen, Ky-Mani and Ziggy represented for the Marley children in this earthday festival. So as you can see the music gene definitely still remains strong in the Marley blood as his children and grandchildren have continued to sing his songs and create their own. Bob’s only marriage was to Rita Marley and together they have 3 of his 11 children. Bob adopted two of Rita’s children and also had a few of his own outside of their marriage.
Take a look at the list below to learn more about how 11 of his children are keeping Bob Marley’s legacy alive. (Information in the gallery below provided by liveabout.com and amomama.com)
1. Sharon Marley
(Born Nov. 23, 1964) Sharon was born in 1964. She is the daughter from a previous relationship, of Bob Marley’s first wife Rita but then adopted by Marley. She was a long-time member of the group her and her siblings; Ziggy, Stephen, and Cedella founded called The Melody Makers. Sharon ended up leaving the group but continues to perform her own music. Checkout her latest single “Just One More Morning” in the video above.
Sharon is also a community organizer and activist, as well as the curator of the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica.
2. Cedella MarleySource:Getty
(Born Aug. 23, 1967) Cedella Marley is the first-born daughter of Bob and Rita Marley. Cedella was named after Bob’s mother. She used her musical talents in the group The Melody Makers as well but then moved on to pursue a career in fashion. She designed the uniforms for the 2012 Jamaican Olympic team and has also designed for Puma and Barneys New York.
Cedella Marley serves as the CEO of Bob Marley Group of Companies and is the proud mother of sons Skip Marley and Saiyan Marley.
3. Ziggy Marley
(Born Oct. 17, 1968) Ziggy who was born David Nesta in 1968 is Bob Marley and Rita’s eldest son. Also starting his musical career with his siblings in The Melody Makers, after going solo, he has become one of the most recognizable of the Marley children. Ziggy says he gave himself the nickname of Ziggy after the David Bowie album “Ziggy Stardust,” though biographers credit Marley’s dad with giving him the nickname.
Ziggy Marley has won 5 Grammys in his career, written the theme song for the PBS kids’ show “Arthur,” and even released a comic book, “Marijuanaman.”
4. Stephen Marley
(Born April 20, 1972) Stephen is the second son of Bob and Rita Marley. He is an eight-time Grammy-winning musician and record producer who has worked with his siblings throughout their careers as well as The Fugees, Nelly and many more!
In the video above, Stephen performs some of his father’s greatest hits and is joined by his son (Bob Marley’s grandson) JoMersa Marley.
5. Robert “Robbie” Marley
(Born May 16, 1972) Robert is the first born of Bob Marley and Pat Williams. He was named after his father and chooses to go by Robbie to not to be confused with with his father.
Robbie did not go into the music industry choosing another form of the arts, graphic design. He describes himself as “a graphic artist who also writes poetry, & being a motorcycle daredevil has appeared in several major motion pictures and music videos.”
6. Rohan Marley
(May 19, 1972) Rohan was born in 1972 to Bob Marley and Janet Hunt. Along with being a musician, he is a former collegiate and professional football player. Rohan played for the University of Miami and later the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa Rough Riders.
He co-founded the Tuff Gong clothing line and the Marley Coffee business. He has five children with singer and actress Lauryn Hill; Zion Marley, Selah Louise Marley, Joshua Omaru Marley, John Nesta Marley, and Sarah Marley.
7. Karen Marley
(Born in 1973) Karen was born from Bob Marley’s relationship with singer Janet Bowen. She grew up in Jamaica with the rest of the Marley siblings but did not follow in the music footsteps but focuses on her career in fashion like her older sister Cedella.
8. Stephanie Marley
(Aug. 17, 1974) Stephanie is the daughter of Rita with a man outside of her marriage to Bob. The legendary reggae singer adopted her as one of his own and gave her his last name.
9. Julian Marley
(Born June 4, 1975) Julian is the son of Bob and Lucy Pounder. He was born in England in 1975, and has chosen a career in music as well. Julian is a Grammy Award-nominated musician and like his father, Julian Marley is a devout Rastafarian. He had one daughter named Caveri, who heartbreakingly passed away due to a brain tumor at a young age.
Take a look at one of his recent song releases “So High” in the video above and see more from him here
10. Ky-Mani Marley
(Born Feb. 26, 1976) Ky-Mani is the son of Bob and table tennis champion Anita Belnavis but didn’t grow up in the Marley household with his other siblings. He also decided to stick to the entertainment industry becoming a popular dancehall and reggae musician. He is also an actor starring in the films “One Love” & “Shotta”
11. Damian Marley
(Born July 21, 1978) Damian is the youngest son of the Marley children born 4 years before Bob’s untimely death. Damian, known as “Jr. Gong” after his father’s nickname “Tuff Gong.” Damian’s mother is the former beauty queen Cindy Breakspeare.
Damian like many of his older siblings and his father is a successful musician. He has won multiple Grammys and one of his biggest hits “Welcome To Jamrock” brought many eyes on his talents.