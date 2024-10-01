Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Monet Tejada Dies But Her Style Legacy Lives On

Hail Mary! Monet’s Best Looks From Season 4 Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Published on October 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Monet Tejada Dies

Source: Starz / Starz

Rest in peace Monet Tejada, you were a real one. The iconic series Power Book II: Ghost ends this weekend with the series finale. It’s been a long time coming. We watched Tariq grow before our eyes, kill his father, form his own enterprise, and wiggle himself out of every scenario thrown his way. The culmination of the series was capped off with the death of the stylish matriarch Monet (played by Mary J. Blige).

Monet Tejada Dies

Season four of Powerbook II: Ghost came with a shocking twist — it would be the last season of the beloved series that has captivated us since Truth nightclub. We were introduced to Monet Tejada in season one of the Powerverse spin-off. Her bright red hair and bossy wardrobe were just a taste of her fiery persona. We went on to develop love and respect for Monet. Despite all her flaws as a mother, she was the epitome of a boss and did whatever was necessary to protect her family. “The very first day we were shooting, I was shaking in my boots,” Mary revealed in a candid conversation with her longtime collaborator Method Man, who also garnered praise for his role as David Mcclean in the 50 Cent production. And in true Mary fashion, those boots were thigh-high, of course. Mary brought her Monet way of thinking to the show and her dynamic style, including her signature boots, hoop earrings, and red hair to our TV screens. In the words of X, Monet Tejada went out like a G on the second to last episode of Power Book II: Ghost
Power fans shed a tear for Monet, but no one can deny she left her mark on the franchise, and her character went out in style. Literally. Monet killed her ops in a flowing gown with high splits that showed off her fancy footwear. In the scene before that, she attended her son Cane’s rehearsal dinner in a draped white gown with gold embellishment. Monet may be gone, but her style legacy lives on. Get into some of her flyest looks this season.

1. Monet Tejada Best Style Moments

Monet Tejada Best Style Moments
Source: Starz

Monet was even fly during her recovery. The red-haired matriarch survived a drive-by and was nursed back to health by her sister (played by Golden Brooks), who flew in to help restore some order in the Tejada household. Mary was getting back to herself rocking fab, comfortable sets like this grey sweatsuit. 

2. Monet Tejada Best Style Moments

Monet Tejada Best Style Moments
Source: Starz

Monet Tejada was dripping in gold Chanel accessories. With ruby red stiletto nails to match her bouncy red tendrils, this sleek black look was sexy and effortless. 

3. Monet Tejada Dies PowerBook II: Ghost

Monet Tejada Dies PowerBook II: Ghost
Source: Starz

Monet loved accentuating her all-black looks with gold jewelry, and accessories and her biggest statement piece — her red hair. The standout from this look is her tight wand curls which were a departure from her typical bone-straight middle part.

4. Monet Tejada Dies PowerBook II: Ghost

Monet Tejada Dies PowerBook II: Ghost
Source: Starz

Monet Tejada kicked in the door on season one of Power Book II: Ghost is a bad ass fur and went out on season four making similar fashion statements. During a meeting with the crooked cop (played by Michael Ealy), she wore this luxurious fur LV jacket and over-the-knee boots.

5. Monet Tejada Dies PowerBook II: Ghost

Monet Tejada Dies PowerBook II: Ghost
Source: Starz

As seen on other celeb women like Monica, Monet stepped out in the popular Valentino jumpsuit, matching Valentino belt, and a butter-soft bomber leather jacket.

6. Monet Tejada Dies PowerBook II: Ghost

Monet Tejada Dies PowerBook II: Ghost
Source: Starz

Monet Tejada served in this sleek all-black look that proved she didn’t have to do much to slay. She took this look up several notches adding a buttery soft cropped leather jacket to 

Hail Mary! Monet’s Best Looks From Season 4 Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close