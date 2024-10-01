Hail Mary! Monet’s Best Looks From Season 4 Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Monet Tejada Dies

Rest in peace, you were a real one. The iconic seriesends this weekend with the series finale. It’s been a long time coming. We watchedkill his father, form his own enterprise, and wiggle himself out of every scenario thrown his way. The culmination of the series was capped off with the death of the stylish matriarchSeason four of Powerbook II: Ghost came with a shocking twist — it would be the last season of the beloved series that has captivated us since Truth nightclub. We were introduced to Monet Tejada in season one of the Powerverse spin-off. Her bright red hair and bossy wardrobe were just a taste of her fiery persona. We went on to develop love and respect for Monet. Despite all her flaws as a mother, she was the epitome of a boss and did whatever was necessary to protect her family. “The very first day we were shooting, I was shaking in my boots,” Mary revealed in a candid conversation with her longtime collaborator Method Man, who also garnered praise for his role as David Mcclean in the 50 Cent production.And in true Mary fashion, those boots were thigh-high, of course. Mary brought her Monet way of thinking to the show and her dynamic style, including her, hoop earrings, and red hair to our TV screens. In the words of X, Monet Tejada went out like a G on the second to last episode ofPower fans shed a tear for Monet, but no one can deny she left her mark on the franchise, and her character went out in style. Literally. Monet killed her ops in a flowing gown with high splits that showed off her fancy footwear. In the scene before that, she attended her son Cane’s rehearsal dinner in a draped white gown with gold embellishment. Monet may be gone, but her style legacy lives on. Get into some of her flyest looks this season.