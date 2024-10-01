Hail Mary! Monet’s Best Looks From Season 4 Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Monet Tejada Dies But Her Style Legacy Lives On
Monet Tejada DiesSeason four of Powerbook II: Ghost came with a shocking twist — it would be the last season of the beloved series that has captivated us since Truth nightclub. We were introduced to Monet Tejada in season one of the Powerverse spin-off. Her bright red hair and bossy wardrobe were just a taste of her fiery persona. We went on to develop love and respect for Monet. Despite all her flaws as a mother, she was the epitome of a boss and did whatever was necessary to protect her family. “The very first day we were shooting, I was shaking in my boots,” Mary revealed in a candid conversation with her longtime collaborator Method Man, who also garnered praise for his role as David Mcclean in the 50 Cent production. And in true Mary fashion, those boots were thigh-high, of course. Mary brought her Monet way of thinking to the show and her dynamic style, including her signature boots, hoop earrings, and red hair to our TV screens. In the words of X, Monet Tejada went out like a G on the second to last episode of Power Book II: Ghost. Power fans shed a tear for Monet, but no one can deny she left her mark on the franchise, and her character went out in style. Literally. Monet killed her ops in a flowing gown with high splits that showed off her fancy footwear. In the scene before that, she attended her son Cane’s rehearsal dinner in a draped white gown with gold embellishment. Monet may be gone, but her style legacy lives on. Get into some of her flyest looks this season.
Monet Tejada Best Style Moments
Monet was even fly during her recovery. The red-haired matriarch survived a drive-by and was nursed back to health by her sister (played by Golden Brooks), who flew in to help restore some order in the Tejada household. Mary was getting back to herself rocking fab, comfortable sets like this grey sweatsuit.
Monet Tejada Best Style Moments
Monet Tejada was dripping in gold Chanel accessories. With ruby red stiletto nails to match her bouncy red tendrils, this sleek black look was sexy and effortless.
Monet Tejada Dies PowerBook II: Ghost
Monet loved accentuating her all-black looks with gold jewelry, and accessories and her biggest statement piece — her red hair. The standout from this look is her tight wand curls which were a departure from her typical bone-straight middle part.
Monet Tejada Dies PowerBook II: Ghost
Monet Tejada kicked in the door on season one of Power Book II: Ghost is a bad ass fur and went out on season four making similar fashion statements. During a meeting with the crooked cop (played by Michael Ealy), she wore this luxurious fur LV jacket and over-the-knee boots.
Monet Tejada Dies PowerBook II: Ghost
As seen on other celeb women like Monica, Monet stepped out in the popular Valentino jumpsuit, matching Valentino belt, and a butter-soft bomber leather jacket.
Monet Tejada Dies PowerBook II: Ghost
Monet Tejada served in this sleek all-black look that proved she didn’t have to do much to slay. She took this look up several notches adding a buttery soft cropped leather jacket to
