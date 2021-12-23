Guilty Kim Potter Actually Found Guilty On All Counts Of Killing Daunte Wright

HomeEntertainment News

Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer, was convicted of the first-degree and second-degree manslaughter of Daunte Wright. Justice has actually been served.

Our peeps over at NewsOne have the specifics:

Kim Potter‘s conviction for killing Daunte Wright, 20, came after four days of jury deliberation. The 49-year-old former Brooklyn Center officer, who was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter, faces up to 25 years in prison and as much as $50,000 in fines.

After hearing the defense blame Wright’s death on himself, the jury — which was disproportionately composed of white people in a case that at times centered on the topic of race — began deliberating on Monday after about a week and a half of arguments and testimony in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis.

We’ll give Potter props for showing remorse and contrition, but that’s where it stops. Because then again, those fake crocodile tears were unforgivable.

Check out Twitter reactions to another cop actually being held accountable in the gallery.

