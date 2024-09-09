Grey Goose Hosted Star-Studded Suite At The US Open [Gallery]
Grey Goose Hosted Star-Studded Suite At The US Open With Celebrities Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo & Edie Falco In Attendance [Gallery]
Grey Goose hosted a star-studded suite at the US Open on Sunday (Sep 9) afternoon. Celebrities like Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo and more were glued to the tennis action with refreshing cocktails in hand thanks to Grey Goose. Check out a gallery of the stars in attendance inside. Sunday’s event wasn’t just about thrilling tennis action, but it was also a star-studded affair at the exclusive Grey Goose suite during the women’s final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula. The suite, known for its luxurious ambiance and top-tier cocktails, played host to an array of celebrities who added an extra sparkle to the event. “Insecure” stars Issa Rae and Sarunas Jackson were spotted enjoying the match, alongside the talented Danai Gurira, known for her roles in Black Panther and The Walking Dead. The iconic Edie Falco of “The Sopranos” fame also made an appearance, elevating the star power within the suite. Adding a touch of athletic prestige, Olympic Gold Medalists Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young were seen savoring the iconic Grey Goose Honey Deuce, a cocktail fit for the US Open experience. The suite buzzed with energy, not just from the high-stakes match on the court, but also from the exclusive preview of Grey Goose’s latest offering, Grey Goose Alitus. This new addition to the brand’s esteemed lineup was a hit among the celebrities, who raised their glasses to the intense tennis action unfolding before them. The combination of world-class tennis and top-tier hospitality made the Grey Goose suite the place to be, offering a perfect blend of sport, luxury, and star-studded glamour. As the women’s final concluded, the Grey Goose suite looked like the talk of the tournament, leaving a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to be part of this unforgettable experience.
Check out a gallery of our favorite photos from yesterday’s Grey Goose suite at the US Open below:
1. Issa & Sarunas Were Having A Blast
2. President Barbie Reporting For Duty
3. All Smiles Over Grey Goose
4. Intense Match?
5. Claps For ThisNailfie
6. Olympic Gold Medalists In The Suite
7. Let's Goooo! Danai Gurira Was Fully Invested
8. Precious Moments
9. Chelsea Gray & Jackie Young Pose For The Camera
10. The Legend Himself Edie Falco
11. Hey Georgia Girl
12. Brianne Howey Lookin' Lovely
13. Say Cheese, Chelsea!
14. Chelsea Handler Had A Time
15. Cheers!
16. Basketball Star Aaron Gordon
Grey Goose Hosted Star-Studded Suite At The US Open With Celebrities Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo & Edie Falco In Attendance [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from 97.9 The Box