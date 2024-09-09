Listen Live
Grey Goose Hosted Star-Studded Suite At The US Open [Gallery]

Grey Goose Hosted Star-Studded Suite At The US Open With Celebrities Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo & Edie Falco In Attendance [Gallery]

Published on September 9, 2024

Grey Goose US Open Suite

Source: David Dow for AP / Courtesy of Grey Goose

Grey Goose hosted a star-studded suite at the US Open on Sunday (Sep 9) afternoon. Celebrities like Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo and more were glued to the tennis action with refreshing cocktails in hand thanks to Grey Goose. Check out a gallery of the stars in attendance inside.
Sunday’s event wasn’t just about thrilling tennis action, but it was also a star-studded affair at the exclusive Grey Goose suite during the women’s final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula. The suite, known for its luxurious ambiance and top-tier cocktails, played host to an array of celebrities who added an extra sparkle to the event. “Insecure” stars Issa Rae and Sarunas Jackson were spotted enjoying the match, alongside the talented Danai Gurira, known for her roles in Black Panther and The Walking Dead. The iconic Edie Falco of “The Sopranos” fame also made an appearance, elevating the star power within the suite. Adding a touch of athletic prestige, Olympic Gold Medalists Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young were seen savoring the iconic Grey Goose Honey Deuce, a cocktail fit for the US Open experience. The suite buzzed with energy, not just from the high-stakes match on the court, but also from the exclusive preview of Grey Goose’s latest offering, Grey Goose Alitus. This new addition to the brand’s esteemed lineup was a hit among the celebrities, who raised their glasses to the intense tennis action unfolding before them. The combination of world-class tennis and top-tier hospitality made the Grey Goose suite the place to be, offering a perfect blend of sport, luxury, and star-studded glamour. As the women’s final concluded, the Grey Goose suite looked like the talk of the tournament, leaving a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to be part of this unforgettable experience.

Check out a gallery of our favorite photos from yesterday’s Grey Goose suite at the US Open below:

1. Issa & Sarunas Were Having A Blast

Issa & Sarunas Were Having A Blast
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

2. President Barbie Reporting For Duty

President Barbie Reporting For Duty
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

3. All Smiles Over Grey Goose

All Smiles Over Grey Goose
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

4. Intense Match?

Intense Match?
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

5. Claps For ThisNailfie

Claps For ThisNailfie
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

6. Olympic Gold Medalists In The Suite

Olympic Gold Medalists In The Suite
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

7. Let's Goooo! Danai Gurira Was Fully Invested

Let's Goooo! Danai Gurira Was Fully Invested
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

8. Precious Moments

Precious Moments
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

9. Chelsea Gray & Jackie Young Pose For The Camera

Chelsea Gray & Jackie Young Pose For The Camera
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

10. The Legend Himself Edie Falco

The Legend Himself Edie Falco
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

11. Hey Georgia Girl

Hey Georgia Girl
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

12. Brianne Howey Lookin' Lovely

Brianne Howey Lookin' Lovely
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

13. Say Cheese, Chelsea!

Say Cheese, Chelsea!
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

14. Chelsea Handler Had A Time

Chelsea Handler Had A Time
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

15. Cheers!

Cheers!
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

16. Basketball Star Aaron Gordon

Basketball Star Aaron Gordon
Source: Courtesy of Grey Goose

Grey Goose Hosted Star-Studded Suite At The US Open With Celebrities Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo & Edie Falco In Attendance [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com

