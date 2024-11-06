Greg Popovich Indefinitely Steps Away From Spurs For Health
Greg Popovich Indefinitely Steps Away From Spurs After Reportedly Suffering “From A Serious Health Issue”
San Antonio Spurs may have already been upended. Head Coach Gregg Popovich has led the Texas-based team for years, but he’s stepping down indefinitely to recover from an illness. Popopvich’s sickness or its seriousness has not been revealed. Still, according to the NBA, he’s not traveling with the team for its short road trip, which started with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday and instate rivals Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The Spurs are back in the Frost Bank Center Thursday to play the Portland Trail Blazers, but in Pop’s absence, Mitch Johnson, who served under him since 2019 and is one of the most promising young assistants in the league at just 39 years old. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Johnson spoke on Pop’s condition but gave little detail. “He’s not feeling well. This has happened before. I think everybody’s just always got to be ready for the next man up,” Johnson said. “We’ve had it with injuries, and sometimes people get sick or don’t feel well, or things come up in life. He’s just not feeling well.” Despite Johnson downplaying Popovich’s health, ESPN’s NBA Insider Shams Charania is giving fans more pause regarding the situation. He revealed on NBA Today that he’s “suffering from a serious health issue” and “there is a great level of concern around the situation” from those closest to him. The 75-year-old has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996, winning five championships and coaching some generational talent like David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbili, and Kawhi Leonard. The latest he’s been naturing is second-year player, 7-foot-3 French phenom Victor Wembanyama, and if long enough, Popovich’s absence could hinder his development. See how social media is wishing Popovich well given his undisclosed medical condition.The 2024-25 NBA season hasn’t been underway a month, and the
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Greg Popovich Indefinitely Steps Away From Spurs After Reportedly Suffering “From A Serious Health Issue” was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box