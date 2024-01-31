97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like the rap war between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj has taken a very dark turn….and social media is NOT happy about it!

As we all know, the two femcees have been involved in a (mostly one-sided) beef for a few years now. It all came to a head this past weekend, with the release of Megan’s latest single, “Hiss.”

RELATED: What’s Beef? A Look Back At Memorable Female Rap Disses

One particular line (ya know…the “Megan’s Law” line) was enough to send Nicki on a rampage, resulting in her own diss, “Big Foot.” The track featured Nicki unloading on Megan, calling her everything but a child of God and even bringing up her mother, Holly Thomas.

As we all know, Thomas passed away from brain cancer in 2019, just as Megan’s career was on the rise. So the fact that Nicki brought that up was already a low blow.

But now… it looks like Nicki’s manic fanbase, the Barbz, are allegedly taking it one step further.

Way Too Far…

TMZ is reporting that police in Houston have been called by the cemetery where Thomas is buried after alleged doxxing by the Barbz. They have also amped up security to protect the gravesite from trespassers.

The cemetery notes that, thankfully, nothing has happened yet. However, they are staying on high alert and will continue to monitor the situation.

The thought alone was enough for fans to be outraged at the Barbz for thinking about desecrating the gravesite (and at Nicki herself for allegedly encouraging it), and they took to social media to sound off.

Read some reactions below!

RELATED:

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Historic Numbers Of “Big Foot” On YouTube

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Summer Tour And Overcoming The Hardest Time In Her Life On ‘Good Morning America’

Nicki Minaj Fans Slam TikTok User’s Pro-Megan Thee Stallion Post

Gravesite Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Mom Gets Additional Security Following Alleged Threats From Nicki’s Barbz was originally published on hiphopnc.com