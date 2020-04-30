CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Gotta Jump To Put Jeans On: 15 Celebs That Got A Lot Of Junk In The Trunk [Photos]

Posted 13 hours ago

Wedgie Fit Jeans

Source: Kylie Jenner / instagram.com/KylieJenner


Happy National Denim Day! No, it really is a national holiday with a great meaning behind it. National Denim Day’s purpose is to raise awareness from all forms of sexual violence.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY 

The women we have on this list represent girl power and self-worth. We would like to champion our queens during this national holiday! Check out some of our favorite denim looks ON National Denim Day!

 

 

Related: Beyonce Says If You Don’t Jump To Put Jeans On You Don’t Feel Her Pain!

Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Related: Oh Ok?!: Kylie Jenner Twerkin’ By The Pool [Video]

Gotta Jump To Put Jeans On: 15 Celebs That Got A Lot Of Junk In The Trunk [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Feeling Blessed

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Living Room Ready 🔥🤪

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

All I need is one 🎤

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

That quarantine 15 @fashionnova 😂

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

Sexy, Cool. We’re done with Crazy

A post shared by Simone Shepherd (@simoneshepherd) on

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lia Dias Opened Her…
 6 hours ago
04.30.20
Young Thug Reveals He Knocked On Death’s Door…
 7 hours ago
04.30.20
11 items
Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Squash Beef Rumors…
 7 hours ago
04.30.20
Puerto Rico CITIZENS Have Yet To Receive Stimulus…
 7 hours ago
04.30.20
Eminem Reportedly Confronts Home Intruder In Living Room
 7 hours ago
04.30.20
Here’s What Kenya Barris Said About His Current…
 8 hours ago
04.30.20
Kandi Burruss Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery…
 9 hours ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 1 day ago
04.29.20
JAY-Z Trying To Get “Deepfake” Videos Using His…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Guess Who Almost Starred In The Classic Film…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Kanye West Put Down $200K To Buy His…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Chicago Homeowner Hit With Citation For Hosting House…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
A Janet Jackson Biopic Is On The Way
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Babyface Announces ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Instagram Live Mother’s…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Kings Of The Streets Tour
Fan Drives Three Hours To Give Boosie Insulin…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Photos
Close