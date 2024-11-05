Election Day, and some of our favorite celebrities have taken to social media, reminding fans to get out and vote! It’s, and some of our favorite celebrities have taken to social media, reminding fans to get out and vote!

From “I Voted” stickers to campaign posters, heartfelt videos, and cute selfies, celebrities are bringing serious star power to the election season like never before. This year, influential voices from entertainment, sports, fashion, and even education are stepping into the civic arena, urging people to make their voices heard.

It feels like everyone has something to say this —or, sometimes, not say – this election.

Celebrities take to social media saying, “I Voted.”

Abbott Elementary

actress

Sheryl Lee Ralph

posted a video casting her vote online. She captioned her upload, “Let’s make change happen one vote at a time.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta

star

Porsha Williams

dropped a carousel of photos, sharing her voting moment and a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather, Hosea Williams. Hosea marched with John Lewis for voting rights on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Did Kamala Harris inspire unprecedented celebrity star power?

Many credit part of this celebrity voting surge to

Kamala Harris

. As the first Black woman to hold the office of vice president and the first to run on a major ticket in modern history, VP Harris has inspired many to get involved.

But honestly, are we surprised? This is what Black women have always done: lead with perfection and poise, drive change, and inspire others to do the same.

When President Joe Biden stepped down from the 2024 race, Harris’s candidacy gave the Democratic ticket new life. Her candidacy has drawn endorsements from T

aylor Swift, Cardi B, Oprah, Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama,

and more.

See Beyoncé’s epic Kamala Harris “day of” endorsement video.

Go Vote Gallery: See Megan Thee Stallion, Janelle Monae, & More Flex Their ‘I Voted’ Stickers

The polarized nature of political issues at stake this election has also driven celebrities to use their voices. Contentious topics like border security, foreign diplomacy, and the economy have taken center stage (for celebrities just like everyone else).

Deeply personal decisions like a woman’s right to choose have led historically quiet influencers and A-listers to speak up.

As votes are counted, we’ve pulled together a gallery of celebrities urging the vote. Scroll through to see if your faves made the list.