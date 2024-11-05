Go Vote Gallery: See Megan Thee Stallion, Janelle Monae, & More Flex Their ‘I Voted’ Stickers

See Your Favorite Celebs Who Cast Their Vote This 2024 Election
Celebrities take to social media saying, “I Voted.”Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph posted a video casting her vote online. She captioned her upload, “Let’s make change happen one vote at a time.” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams dropped a carousel of photos, sharing her voting moment and a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather, Hosea Williams. Hosea marched with John Lewis for voting rights on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.
Did Kamala Harris inspire unprecedented celebrity star power?Many credit part of this celebrity voting surge to Kamala Harris. As the first Black woman to hold the office of vice president and the first to run on a major ticket in modern history, VP Harris has inspired many to get involved. But honestly, are we surprised? This is what Black women have always done: lead with perfection and poise, drive change, and inspire others to do the same. When President Joe Biden stepped down from the 2024 race, Harris’s candidacy gave the Democratic ticket new life. Her candidacy has drawn endorsements from Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Oprah, Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama, and more. See Beyoncé’s epic Kamala Harris “day of” endorsement video. RELATED: Cardi B Makes A Strong Statement On Stage For Kamala Harris With Her Fiery Speech & Fierce Fashion
The polarized nature of political issues at stake this election has also driven celebrities to use their voices. Contentious topics like border security, foreign diplomacy, and the economy have taken center stage (for celebrities just like everyone else). Deeply personal decisions like a woman's right to choose have led historically quiet influencers and A-listers to speak up. As votes are counted, we've pulled together a gallery of celebrities urging the vote. Scroll through to see if your faves made the list.
1. Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae gives us all the vibes for voting. Her hair, makeup, and look go perfectly with her civic duty.
2. Tabitha Brown
Tabitha Brown made voting a family affair. Tap in to see her family picture – and their stickers!
3. Goapele
Goapale exercised her right to vote today. We are loving the “Closer” singer’s simple chic selfie.
4. Teyonah Parris
Teyonah Parris proudly highlights her gold “VOTE” pin. The actress keeps it cute and sophisticated.
5. Sexyy Red
Personal issues like healthcare, women’s health, and abortion have driven participation in 2024. Even rapper Sexyy Red, who hasn’t spoken politically publicly before, had something to say this election about her choices with her body.
6. Candiace Dillard Bassett
Real Housewives star Candiace Dillard Bassett also added her sticker to social media. Her adorable car selfie is everything.
7. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan The Stallion has been the unofficial leader of “Hotties for Harris” since she performed at a Kamala Harris rally earlier this year. Here she shows her voting sticker in a cute mirror selfie with bold beautiful curls.
8. Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah shared a few videos this season. Here she stresses the importance of going to the polls with a video montage.
9. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o has fun with voting, showing her sticker with vibrant blue eye shadow.
10. Halle Berry
Halle Berry proudly shows her “I Voted” sticker on her phone.
11. Marlo Hampton
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton is a proud Georgia voter. Today the fashionista displayed her voter sticker with a message of “no excuses” for fans.
12. Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash Betts is a proud Kamala Harris supporter. The star shared her voter sticker on November 4 while sharing voter information throughout Election Day.
