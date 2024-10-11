Listen Live
GloRilla Drops Debut Studio LP 'Glorious' & X Shows Major Love

Published on October 11, 2024

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals GloRilla is easily one of the top Hip-Hop stars of her generation and her pathway to greater success is widening even further. The Memphis rapper dropped her debut studio album Glorious on Friday (October 11) and fans on X are going up for GloRilla. Glorious clocks in at 15 tracks and boasts several big features, including Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain, Bossman Dlow, Latto, Muni Long, Sexxy Red, and Fridayy. Ahead of the album’s release, GloRilla fans were taken aback by the inclusion of Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard, and the Maverick City Music collective. Of course, the turn-up anthems that Big Glo is known for are all present throughout the album, and the singles “TGIF” and “Hollon” set the table for the main course as expected.
So far, fans are “How I Look” featuring Houston’s number one Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion, and the collaborators are also friends away from the tour stage as evidenced by the social media posts together. Another standout for fans is “Watchu Kno About Me” featuring Sexxy Red, with the pair trading bars over a beat flip of “Wipe Me Down” from Foxx, Boosie Badazz, and Webbie. There is even some fan speculation that Glo took a shot at JT, formerly of the City Girls, on the track. While he doesn’t appear on the album, Glo’s label boss Yo Gotti has several production credits across the project, thus stamping the Memphis sound that his artist has cultivated and grown over the years. With all the positive returns thus far for Glorious, GloRilla is having an exceptional day and is trending on X. We’ve got reactions from the social media platform below. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js — Photo: Getty window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });

GloRilla Drops Debut Studio LP 'Glorious' & X Shows Major Love was originally published on hiphopwired.com

