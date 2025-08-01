Listen Live
Gilbert Arenas Is Happy To Snitch After Gambling Arrest: “Ain’t Nothing Wrong With Just Telling”

Published on August 1, 2025

NBA-Miami Heat at Washington Wizards

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Gilbert Arenas found himself in hot water earlier this week when he was arrested for being part of an illegal gambling operation, but he’s prepared to do what’s necessary to be acquitted: snitch.

The day after the arrest, a chipper Arenas was seen running down the courthouse steps and immediately hopped on his No Chill Gil platform to say he has no qualms about spilling everything he knows to remain a free man.

“Good luck in court. I’m pretty sure I ain’t gonna be there when it’s starting to go, cause, yeah, I’m snitching,” he said.

Later on in the stream, he expressed that, contrary to popular belief, snitching is okay, and even found a way to diss Kwame Brown and praise Tekashi 6ix9ine in the process. 

“Hey, listen… Ain’t nothing wrong with snitching, man,” he said around the 30-minute mark while playing CFB ’26. “It ain’t nothing wrong with just telling, man. … Especially when you got a fine-ass girl at home. If I went to Jail, Kwame would be in her DMs.

Then an hour later, he says it wouldn’t take him much to snitch because nothing beats sleeping in his own bed.

“I’m going to be honest with you. They don’t even got to say 20 years. They can say 20 hours. … I’mma just be honest, I don’t know 6ix9ine doing, but I’m pretty sure he living a little bit better than the n-ggas that he snitched on.”

Arenas goes on to explain that he doesn’t even know the man who’s allegedly responsible for running the gambling ring, saying he wishes he knew some worthwhile information so he could “snitch so bad, just cause they even got me in this situation.”

The former Washington Wizard’s legal saga began Wednesday when he was arrested with five others —including an Israeli crime figure— because he allegedly hosted illegal poker games at his Encino mansion.

Prosecutors made it seem like Arenas was the mastermind behind the game, writing in the statement that, “At Arenas’ direction, Arthur Kats, 51, of West Hollywood, staged the mansion to host the games, found co-conspirators to host the games, and collected rent from the co-conspirators on Arenas’ behalf.”

Upon his release, he was in high spirits, smiling and saying, “Can’t hold me, baby. They can’t hold me,” asserting his innocence with the caption reading This ain’t got shyt to do with me.”

