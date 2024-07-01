Get The Look: Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Usher And More Slay The 2024 BET Awards With These Beauty Brands

Taraji P. Henson owned the 2024 BET awards show as the hostess with the most. The veteran actress lit up “culture’s biggest night” with her various style slays, spicy hairdos, and, of course, her glowing makeup, which was achieved using drugstore beauty brands i-ENVY, Ruby Kisses, and Kiss NY Professionals.
Get Taraji P. Henson’s BET Awards Beauty Details
Henson’s makeup artist, Saisha Beecham, revealed to PR reps that she was going for a dramatic look for “The Color Purple” star to match the vibe of the awards. “For Taraji P. Henson’s BET makeup beat, I gave her the VLuxe look using i-ENVY Crystal Glow Lashes in the style “TRILLIANT.” It gave all the drama for culture’s biggest night,” the MUA explained. “I used Kiss Blush Pearl Wand in the shade “Bold Begonia” and Kiss Highlight Pearl Wand in the shade “Merry Marigold” on the high points of her cheeks to give a quick snatch. I topped that off the rim of her lips with Ruby Kisses Lip Oil Booster in the shade “honey waffles.”
Henson’s BET Awards Hair Details
Not only was Henson’s face card giving unlimited swipes last night, but her different hairstyles took us on a nostalgic musical journey that we didn’t know we needed. Using GHOSTBOND Glow Up and Shark Beauty’s FlexStyle® Sparkle Air Styling & Drying System in Black Diamond, Henson’s hairstylist, Tym Wallace, created various alter ego wig looks inspired by timeless trends, including a classic flipped bob that saluted Diana Ross and a 90s deep side part, shouting out the incomparable Aaliyah. “For an install that is flawless on HD TV, I used Professional Hair Lab’s GHOSTBOND Glow Up to ensure security and a matte finish around the hairline,” Wallace explained to PR reps. “Since we were switching multiple looks, I didn’t want a super strong hold, but I still wanted security, so 1 layer of GHOSTBOND Glow Up was perfect.”
Jump in below to get more beauty breakdowns from a few other celebrities who attended the 2024 BET Awards Show.
1. TylaSource:Getty
Best New Artist and Best International Act winner Tyla wowed at the 2024 BET Awards show with natural glowing skin achieved by Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick. Check out a detailed breakdown of her beauty regimen for one of music’s biggest nights.
SKINCARE
COMPLEXION
NEW! Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick in 11 Tan
Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder in 2 Medium
Hollywood Contour Wand in Medium/Deep
Cheek to Chic in Love is the Drug
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
EYES
Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara
LIPS
Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Intense
NEW! Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm Medium/Deep
BODY
2. LATTOSource:Getty
Latto bounced around the stage with voluminous curls created by stylist Ashanti Lation. Lation used göt2b products to make sure LATTO’s style stayed in place. “LATTO’s hair look was achieved by using a 1″ Barrel curling iron along with my göt2b glued 2-in-1 Smooth & Hold Mousse to create these voluminous, big-bodied curls,” explained Lation to a PR rep. “To hold the look in place for the day, I used the göt2b glued Blasting Freeze Spray all over the hair. Lastly, the göt2b glued Styling Spiking Glue was perfect to mold and set Latto’s edges with zero worry of frizzing.”
3. UsherSource:Getty
Usher was suave as he basked in the glory of all his achievements at the 2024 BET Awards. His makeup artist Lola Okanlawon made sure the heartthrob was exuding his usual sexy by applying Danessa Myricks Beauty products to his smooth skin. Get the breakdown below.
- To prep Usher’s skin, I used Yummy Skin Water Powder Serum, a multi-action water-to-powder mattifying priming serum that controls shine, refines and soothes skin. I applied it in his T-zone area using my finger to gently press into the skin.
- After prepping the skin, I used Colorfix in shade Dreamsicle to color correct any discoloration or hyperpigmentation.
- After color correcting, I applied the Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint in shade 13 using Mykitco x Danessa Myrick Beauty’s “MY 1“ brush to buff the product into the skin for just enough coverage for a smooth, natural, radiant finish.
- After applying Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint, I used the NEW Yummy Skin Lift + Flex Concealer in shade 14 to brighten his under-eye area. I love how this concealer flexes with your skin to prevent creasing.
- Lastly, to set the makeup, I use Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder in shade 8.5 with the Mykitco x Danessa Myrick Beauty’s “MY 14“ brush to help lock in the complexion and set the makeup.
4. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer delivered a riveting performance and flawless beat, using Danessa Myricks Beauty. Her makeup artist, Kenya Alexis, wanted Palmer’s eyes to be the focal point of her appearance. “For this look, I wanted it to be all about the eyes. I went for a blue smokey eye and topped it off with my favorite foils and liquid shadows from Danessa Myricks Beauty,” the MUA told a PR rep. Check out the breakdown below.
Eyes
- Colorfix Foils – Mermaid
- Twin Flames – Amour
- Twin Flames – Midnight Pearl
Face
- Yummy Skin Glow Serum – Juice Boost
- NEW LAUNCHING 7/2 Yummy Skin Lift & Flex Hydrating Concealer – 11,12,13,15,16
- Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder – 4,6,8
- Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed – It Girl
- Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Lowlighter – Unbothered
- Evolution Powder – 2
- Beauty Oil
