These Essence Fest Hairstyles Will Inspire Your Next Look
Get The Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle With These Looks From Essence Fest 2024
1. Blondie
If anyone ever told you blonde hair doesn’t belong on Black women, show them this photo. This beauty allowed her short blonde cute to showcase her bright smile and glowing skin.
2. Braided Ninja
This is what happens when a braided baldie meets a ninja bun. This Essence Fest attendee looked amazing in cornrows that were braided into a fun top knot.
3. Braided Mohawk
This eccentric mohawk featured an elaborate design in the front, reminiscent of styles from a 90s hair show.
4. Micro braids, but make them goddess
My brain shutters at how long this braided look took, but my heart smiles at the end result. This Essence Fest attendee rocked micro goddess braids that fell past her waist. The blonde shade perfectly complimented her brown skin!
5. Textured mohawk
This textured mohawk was such a vibe. Not only is it easy to maintain, it can also survive the Nola heat.
6. Bantu Knots
Bantu Knots are always a good idea, and this beauty obviously got the memo.
7. Cornrows
Straight back cornrows used to be a classic alternative to box braids. We don’t see them as often because as braided styles continue to evolve, people stray away from the style’s simplicity. This Essence Fest attendee took it back to basics with four cornrows pulled back into two buns.
8. Goddess Braids,
This beauty took her goddess braids to the next level by adding cornrows in the front, and accentuating the style with a copper tone. It’s giving pumpkin spice!
9. Textured Updo
This baddie rocked a textured updo fit for a Queen. This looks reminds me of our ancestors and how they told stories through their hair.
10. The Beaded Baddie
Bob-length twists also made a cameo during Essence Fest, and it was a look! This attendee accessorized her hair with fun beads and charms that elevated her look from cute and simple to unique and eccentric.
